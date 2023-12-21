Liverpool defeated West Ham and qualified for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup – Football World – England

#Liverpool #defeated #West #Ham #qualified #semifinals #Carabao #Cup #Football #World #England

Liverpool teams beat West Ham 5-1 in a Carabao Cup quarter-final match. The Merseysiders ran wild at Anfield and will play in the semi-final, with their opponent to be determined later. Only one goal fell in the first half and it was the work of Dominik Soboslay.

In the second half, Curtis Jones scored twice for the hosts, and Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah added one goal each. Birthday boy Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s goal.

The start of the match was calm. In the 4th minute, Dominik Soboslay managed to advance with a ball at his feet, after which he tried a shot outside the Hammers’ penalty area. However, his shot met his teammate and did not reach the visitors’ goal.

Five minutes later came the first more dangerous moment in front of one of the two doors. Harvey Elliott took over and settled the ball onto his left foot before firing from distance. However, his performance missed the mark. In the 14th minute, the youth international of England was again awarded outside the penalty area. He quickly adjusted the ball and shot, but again inaccurately.

In the 20th minute came West Ham’s first accurate shot on goal. It was again the work of Harvey Elliott, who in the opening minutes looked like the most active player on the Merseysiders. Areola, however, had no problems with the winger’s shot.

A minute later, Dominik Soboslay also tried his luck with a shot from distance. The Hungarian shot at Zema from the edge of the penalty area, but after slipping, the ball went wide of the goal. In the next attack, Curtis Jones made a shot, but the “hammers” guard managed it again.

The home side’s dominance paid off in the 28th minute when the ball was dispossessed after a poor clearance by West Ham. It reached Dominik Soboslay, and the Hungarian shot from a distance, which this time proved to be unsalvageable for the Hammers’ guard.

Liverpool’s pressure continued in the following minutes, with the Merseysiders holding the initiative. Curtis Jones also tried from a serious distance to trouble Areola in the 38th minute, but shot disappointingly wide.

At the end of the half, Harvey Elliott received from the right, then pushed the ball and crossed to Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman was able to get a header in, but not quite as the ball went close to the left side post of the West Ham goal.

The second half began as the first ended – with shots on the visitors’ goal. One of them was by Darwin Nunes outside the penalty area, which was, however, reflected by the guard of the Londoners. After that, even the defender Kwansa tried, but his performance was not good.

Liverpool managed to get a second goal in the 56th minute. Darwin Nunes then played a lead pass to Curtis Jones, who got to the ball and decided to shoot from a tight angle, managing to slip the ball into the Hammers’ goal for the second time.

Jurgen Klopp made a few changes, with Mohamed Salah coming on. He immediately created a scoring opportunity, finding Harvey Elliott in the visitors’ box in the 62nd minute. However, the Englishman’s shot was saved by Areola, who came forward.

A minute later, Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a diagonal shot down the ground that was wide of the mark, and two of his team-mates could have reached the ball and added it, but missed it.

In the 70th minute, Salah in turn was in a good shooting position. However, the Egyptian failed to target the outline of the goal.

West Ham’s first strike came in the 71st minute. Kudus received from the right and managed to push the ball inside, then shot. His performance was not accurate, but it turned out to be the Hammers’ first shot of the game.

Immediately after that, the Merseysiders managed to score another goal. Konate got forward and found Cody Gakpo, who settled the ball on his right foot and fired from the edge of the box. Areola was unable to reach the ball and it ended up in his goal for the third time.

In the 77th minute, native Jarrod Bowen managed to pull one goal back. The West Ham star received a long pass and outplayed Kwansa, setting the ball on his right foot. A great shot followed that was unsaveable and flew into Kelleher’s net

Four minutes later, Darwin Nunes shot on the ground and the ball hit the side post. She then found Mohamed Salah, who from close range and in an empty net failed to score.

Just a minute later, Salah got his revenge after being brought face-to-face with the West Ham keeper. He reached the penalty area, then shot past Areola for 4:1.

The situation for the visitors continued to deteriorate. In the 85th minute, Curtis Jones went on an excellent individual raid and after finding himself around the penalty spot, he fired home his second goal of the game.

FT / Liverpool – West Ham 5:1

1:0 Dominik Szoboszlai 28′

2:0 Curtis Jones 56′

3:0 Kody Gakpo 72′

3:1 Jarrod Bowen 77′

4:1 Mohamed Salah 82′

5:1 Curtis Jones 85′

The composition of the two teams:

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomes, Van Dijk, Kwansa, Tsimikas, Jones, Endo, Soboslay, Nunes, Elliott, Gakpo

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

West Ham: Areola, Tsoufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson, Alvarez, Suchek, Fornals, Kudus, Benrama, Bowen

Coach: David Moyes