Liverpool dump Arsenal for FA Cup after showdown at Emirates – Football World – England

Liverpool eliminated FA Cup record holders Arsenal after a 2-0 success in the 3rd round of the competition. The “Reds” from “Anfield” established themselves in the middle of London thanks to the own goal of Jakub Kivior and the goal of Luis Diaz in the continuation of the meeting.

Thus, the Merseysiders continue in the next phase of the competition, while the “gunners” registered a third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

The match at the Emirates was divided into two halves, with the first being for the home team, who had a solid advantage and sent a lot of shots at Becker, but were never able to take his goal. In the second half, the situation on the field changed radically and the visitors were the team that dictated the events. Jurgen Klopp’s players, however, took advantage of their chances and deservedly congratulated themselves on the ultimate success.

Gulliver/GettyImages

The game at the Emirates started promisingly for the hosts from Arsenal. Already in the second minute, the “gunners” had a unique chance to take the lead. Aaron Ramsdale put Reece Nelson in behind the away defence, he advanced well and after beating Alison Becker shot but the ball stopped on the outside of the net. Nelson’s shot was from too small an angle and he failed to find the target.

A few minutes later, Reece Nelson again had the opportunity to shoot from the edge of the penalty area, but after a ricochet the ball went out for a corner. After the corner kick, Kai Havertz received the ball in front of the penalty area and with a very nice shot with his left foot he tried to surprise Alisson. However, the Brazilian guard was in his place, first parrying the ball and then catching it. It was also the first accurate shot in the match.

Mikel Arteta’s players continued to seriously press their opponent, and in the 11th minute Joe Gomez was about to make a fatal mistake. After his mistake on the ball, several shots at Alisson followed, one of which landed on the crossbar.

Liverpool’s first good chance of the game came in the 22nd minute. The visitors got their first corner in front of Ramsdale, and after the cross, Darwin Nunes managed to fight for the ball and head it, but sent the leather ball wide of the goal.

A little later, Tren Alexander-Arnold tried something interesting from a direct free kick. Ben White fouls Curtis Jones a meter from the touchline. Despite the small angle, Arnold opted to shoot directly at goal, but the ball went inches wide of the crossbar.

A few minutes before the break, Arsenal came up with two more great chances. First, Ben White fired a cannonball from the edge of the penalty area on the diagonal, but Alisson one-handedly cleared for a corner, preventing a certain goal. After the execution of the corner kick, Kai Havertz managed to shoot with his head, but from one meter he sent the ball out.

In the 44th minute, Havertz had another opportunity to shoot dangerously, but despite his accurate shot, Alisson intervened neatly. Immediately after that came the clearest opportunity for the visitors from Liverpool. The captain of the “Reds” in this match, Trent Alexander-Arnold, received a penalty corner and shot hard with his right foot, but his luck failed him and the ball hit the crossbar.

The first shot in the second half was against the hosts’ goal. Joe Gomez tried to surprise Aaron Ramsdale with a long-range shot, which, however, went over the goal and did not trouble the hosts’ guard.

In the 54th minute, after a multi-pronged attack by the visitors, Darwin Nunes was brought in from the left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, advanced very well and, after feinting the home defender, shot diagonally, but the ball again missed the target.

Arsenal responded with a learned free-kick which ended with Bukayo Saka’s shot from a difficult position but offside.

In the 77th minute, Liverpool had a “golden” chance to open the scoring. After a great attack organized by Jota and Diaz, the latter fired with his left foot, but Ramsdale showed an excellent reflex and headed in a corner. After the cross, Diogo Jota headed in a header, but again the crossbar proved to be a loyal assistant to the home goalkeeper.

Liverpool did strike ten minutes before the end of regular time. Jurgen Klopp’s side were awarded the right to take a free-kick deep into Arsenal’s half on the left of their attack. Behind the ball was Trent Alexander-Arnol, who crossed very sharply into the goal area, where Jakub Kivior, in his attempt to clear, sent the ball into his own goal.

In the closing minutes, the Londoners tried to respond to the challenge but were unable to do so and eventually conceded a second goal in the 95th minute when Luis Diaz finished off a swift Reds counter-attack.

Arsenal thus recorded a third successive defeat in all competitions and remain with just one success in their last seven matches. For their part, Premier League leaders Liverpool have continued their strong performances in recent weeks and will be waiting to learn their opponent in the next round of the competition.

FT ARSENAL – LIVERPOOL 0:2

0:1 Kiwior 80′ (auth), 0:2 Diaz 90′

FA Cup, 3rd round

Arsenal: 1 Ramsdales, 4 White, 6 Gabriel Magalyaes, 2 Saliba, 15 Kivior, 24 Nelson, 7 Saka, 20 Jorginho, 8 Jodegaard, 41 Rice, 29 Havertz,

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Liverpool: 1 Allison, 2 Gomez, 66 Alexander-Arnold, 78 Quanza, 5 Konate, 17 Jones, 10 Mc Allister, 19 Elliott, 7 Luis Diaz, 9 Nunes, 18 Gacpo,

Manager: Jurgen Klopp