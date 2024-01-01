Liverpool vs. Newcastle tip, forecast odds 01.01.24 betting basis

#Liverpool #Newcastle #tip #forecast #odds #01.01.24 #betting #basis

When Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Anfield last Saturday, it looked as if the Reds had missed out on the jump to first place. But then they won 2-0 at Burnley on Boxing Day, while the Gunners failed against West Ham in their own stadium a day later. So the LFC greets you on New Year’s Day from first place in the table. If Klopp’s team is tipped to win at home against Newcastle at Liverpool, the Reds would remain at the top.

There is not much to suggest that the Magpies can dethrone the Mersey team. NUFC have lost four of their last five Premier League games. The Champions League participant only got five points in the 2023/24 season on foreign pitches. This compares to the Reds’ unbeaten streak of 21 home games (16 wins, five draws). The forecast for an LFC home win at Liverpool against Newcastle is very clear.

So a different betting market is needed for this Premier League game on New Year’s Day. Because we don’t expect a goal festival at Anfield Road, we prefer the combined bet on the LFC home win with under 4.5 goals. A conceivable alternative would be to bet on a goal from Salah, who then scoring his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool would – a milestone that only four players have previously achieved for a single club in the Premier League (Kane, Aguero, Rooney and Henry).

Liverpool – Statistics & Current Form

Year after year, Liverpool FC’s performance curve showed an upward trend in the era under Jürgen Klopp. However, the 2022/23 season was extremely complicated. The Reds managed to save themselves in fifth place in the final table and then regrouped for the new season.

With success, as the annual results show. With 42 out of 57 possible points, the Scousers were in first place in the Premier League after 19 of 38 matchdays. This means the dream of the 20th national championship and only the second championship title in the Premier League, founded in 1992, after 2020 is alive.

Liverpool is still dancing at all four weddings

In addition, the Reds also dance at all other weddings. In the EFL Cup, LFC reached the semi-finals, where Fulham awaits in January. The FA Cup continues against Arsenal a week after the home game against Newcastle. And in the Europa League, the group win gave the Mersey team a game-free round in February and a direct ticket to the round of 16 in March.

Now it’s about getting out of the starting blocks well and to set the course for a successful year 2024 right on New Year’s Day. The Reds have not won their first competitive game of the year in any of the last three calendar years (one draw, two defeats). However, if the LFC played on New Year’s Day, they had not lost in five Premier League games (four wins, one draw).

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 51 PL home games

Of course, Jürgen Klopp’s team now also has a huge home advantage. At Anfield, none of the last 21 home league games have been lost (16 wins, five draws). Overall, there is only one defeat on record from the last 51 Premier League games in their own stadium.

Accordingly, there seems to be no alternative for Liverpool against Newcastle to tip for the next home win for the Reds, who also have a bombastic home record against NUFC. The Scousers have not lost any of their last 27 home games against the Magpies in the top flight of English football (22 wins, five draws).

Newcastle – Statistics & Current Form

Newcastle United Football Club, in particular, benefited from the fact that Liverpool weakened in the 2022/23 season. The Magpies – equipped with unprecedented financial resources since 2021 through the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund – ended up in fourth place in the final table under Eddie Howe and snatched the Champions League starting place from the Reds.

Not only did the black and whites pay a lot of lessons in the premier class, where NUFC was completely eliminated as bottom of the group, but the kickers from the English north-east are also currently unable to build on the success of the previous season in the Premier League.

Newcastle recently only got three points out of a possible 15

Also because four of the last five Premier League games were lost (one win), Newcastle only wintered in a disappointing ninth place in the table. Already The gap to fourth place is now eight points.

In addition, the Magpies also bowed out of the EFL Cup in the quarter-finals, leaving only the FA Cup in 2024 alongside the Premier League. The current free fall at Sunderland should be stopped next Saturday. A point win at Anfield would be good for the north-east English team.

Only Sheffield scored worse away from home than Newcastle

However, the poor away record clearly speaks against Eddie Howe’s team, who have only won one of their last eleven Premier League away games across the seasons (four draws, six defeats).

Consequently, for Liverpool against Newcastle, the odds clearly speak against the Magpies winning any more points, which will bring them to just five out of 27 possible points in the 2023/24 season and thus the penultimate place in the Premier League away table ahead of Sheffield United (two counters). The last four league games on foreign venues were all lost – including a disappointing 0-1 defeat at newly promoted Luton.

Liverpool – Newcastle Direct comparison / H2H balance

There have been a total of 186 meetings between the two teams so far and with 92 wins, Liverpool clearly leads the direct comparison. The Reds have won the last five duels with the Magpies in a row and are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games against Newcastle United (ten wins, four draws).

Statistics highlights for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Betting base forecast & Liverpool – Newcastle tip

Clearly and unmistakably, the betting odds for Liverpool against Newcastle are in the direction of the strong Scousers at home, who are currently unbeaten in 21 Premier League home games (16 wins, five draws). This contrasts with the Magpies’ dismal away record They have all lost their last four guest games in the top flight of English football and only got five points in the 2023/24 season – the second lowest figure in the league behind Sheffield United (two).

Newcastle have not lost any of their three previous games against Liverpool on New Year’s Day (0-0 in 1913, 9-2 in 1934 and 1-0 in 2003).

Liverpool have won their last five games against Newcastle and are unbeaten in 14 PL games against the Magpies (ten wins, four draws).

Newcastle have not won any of their last 27 PL away games at Anfield (D5 L22)

Liverpool have already won ten games against Newcastle in the Premier League, in which the Reds initially fell behind (record)

Newcastle have won just one of their last eleven PL away games (four draws, six defeats)

Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 PL home games (16 wins, five draws)

So the only question that arises is how the prediction of the Reds’ expected home win at Liverpool against Newcastle can be based on it in order to get the maximum value on the ticket. Since we don’t expect an overly high-scoring New Year’s game, we’ll play tip 1 with under 4.5 goals.

That LFC wins and a maximum of four goals are scored, Bwin offers quotes of 2.00, which we play with four units. In this context, we would also like to refer to the current Bwin voucher, which is potentially aimed not only at new but also at existing customers.

