LIVESTOCK AND AGRICULTURE – Corn production must increase

Rivo Andrimanalina, founder of the AirBiochem group receiving ISO 9001 certifications.

Madagascar must boost its corn production. It is not keeping pace with demand. “We use corn, cassava, among others, in our activities. Although cassava production is satisfactory, this is not the case for corn. Last year, its production was very insufficient. This year she has improved. But we need a national plan to improve our corn production. “, says Rivo Andriamanalina, general director and owner of the Arbiochem group. It was in Ambohimangakely yesterday as part of the celebration ceremony for obtaining ISO 9001 certification from the company Activo, specializing in the development of projects related to livestock breeding, and from the veterinary clinic, VetCare Madagascar , which belong to this group.

Madagascar produces around 215,000 tonnes of corn per year. While annual cereal consumption requirements would amount to nearly 230,000 tonnes, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Rivo Andriamanalina speaks of a need of 500,000 tonnes per year. The quantity of production depends on several factors, including the weather. In the event of a rain deficit, it decreases.

Miangalya Ralitera