Livestock farmer’s dog affected by bluetongue

#Livestock #farmers #dog #affected #bluetongue

On a farm with dairy cattle and sheep, a pregnant dog was affected by bluetongue. The animal prematurely lost its puppies the day after it became ill and was subsequently euthanized by the veterinarian. It is unclear how the dog became infected. Outgoing Agriculture Minister Piet Adema thinks it is wise to keep dogs outside the stable.

Bluetongue rarely occurs in dogs, the minister writes in a letter to the House of Representatives. In recent decades, several cases have been described in the literature worldwide. The routes of infection have never been clarified.

This cannot be determined in this case either. It is also impossible to see afterwards whether the dog might also have had another illness that caused symptoms. Initially, the company was unsuspected of bluetongue. A subsequent investigation revealed that bluetongue had been detected in a number of cattle. Of the twelve blood samples taken, two were positive.

South Africa

The veterinarian who examined the dog was aware of a previous case of bluetongue in a dog in South Africa and linked the symptoms to possible bluetongue.

Samples were then taken, which were then examined by Wageningen Bioveterinary Research. The bluetongue virus was detected here. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority was subsequently informed. An investigation has been launched.

Some experts have described the case and will share it with veterinarians. They report that the chance of a dog becoming infected is extremely small. Adema has advice drawn up for owners of dogs and animals susceptible to bluetongue. The minister advises letting dogs out of the stable and ensuring that they have no contact with, for example, the afterbirth or colostrum.