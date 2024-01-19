LIVESTREAM: Limburg is lord and master against Leuven in the Cup semi-final

Brussels, Liège and Leuven have also secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup.

Brussels had lost its first match in Aalst on Friday (75-67), but put this right in front of its own audience on Sunday afternoon with a convincing win: 85-66. Brussels will probably face Charleroi in the quarter-finals, unless third division Ninane can pull off a stunt on October 28.

After the first match, Leuven also won the second match against Bergen: 67-57. Coach Eddy Casteels’ team will meet Liège in the next round, which qualified for the quarter-finals after a thriller against Kortrijk.

Kortrijk and Liège had kept each other completely in balance in the first match on Friday (73-73). In the return in Liège, the visitors seemed to be heading for the quarter-finals.

With less than half a minute to play, Kortrijk had a bonus of 4 points, but Liège went over it in a crazy final and won by one point: 81-80.

