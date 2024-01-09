Lizards Worth IDR 12 Billion Confiscated by Police

#Lizards #Worth #IDR #Billion #Confiscated #Police

Jakarta –

Lizards worth tens of billions have been confiscated by police. They were secured from smuggling.

Reporting from CNN Tuesday (9/1/2024), police in Australia dismantled a smuggling network that was trying to export native lizards and reptiles worth more than AUD 1.2 million (Rp. 12.4 billion) to Hong Kong. New South Wales Police said the perpetrators were three men, aged 54, 59 and 31, and a 41-year-old woman.

The operation began in September 2023, when nine packages containing 59 live lizards were stopped en route to Hong Kong. The four alleged members of the group are scheduled to appear in court in January.

“Police will allege in court that the criminal group captured live lizards and reptiles native to Australia to export for profit to Hong Kong,” the police statement said.

“The animals were kept in poor conditions and tied up in small containers when shipped,” he added.

Police said that officers found a total of 257 lizards and three snakes during the investigation, both in packages and at addresses used by the group.

“The reptiles were taken to various zoos and wildlife parks to be examined by veterinarians before being released back into the wild,” the statement added.

Police estimate the lizards are worth around AUD 5,000 each, for a total of around AUD 1.3 million.

Police did not say why the lizards were allegedly smuggled. But Hong Kong has long been considered a hub for the illegal wildlife trade because of its busy port and its status as a gateway to mainland China.

Hong Kong’s World Wildlife Fund (WWF) also said that exotic pets were becoming increasingly popular in China’s semi-autonomous region.

“Rare species of turtles, snakes, lizards, parrots, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, scorpions and many more are traded as pets,” the charity states on its website.

Watch the video “Hunting for Breakfast Menus in Downtown Tokyo, Japan”

(msl/fem)