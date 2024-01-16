Lloyd Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer and opposition demands resignation –

Doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the medical center where the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America is being treated, say that the politician “never lost consciousness and never had to undergo general anesthesia during the procedure”, Post-operative symptoms included, among others, “nausea with abdominal pain and pain in the hip and leg”.

Lloyd Austin, the head of United States Defense, whose condition and location were unknown to President Joe Biden and the general public for just over seven days, was diagnosed with prostate cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center , where he was hospitalized all this time.

The general had already undergone invasive surgery on December 22, and it appears that the current diagnosed infection resulted from that surgery.

In reaction to rumors that Lloyd Austin is unable to perform his role due to allegedly being emotionally affected, and with Republicans demanding his resignation due to this prospect, doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center emphasize that the general “ he never lost consciousness and never had to undergo general anesthesia during the procedure”, and the “post-operative symptoms included, among others, nausea with abdominal pain and pain in the hip and leg”.

However, the White House has already made it known that it does not intend to fire Lloyd Austin, who has dedicated himself to expanding North American military influence.

In September last year, Lloyd Austin was in Angola, where he guaranteed to implement the agreements concluded within the military framework, having left the meeting with President João Lourenço, guaranteeing that there was “deepening bilateral cooperation in military modernization, training, maritime safety and medical readiness.”

