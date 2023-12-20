Loargys® (pegzilarginase) approved in the EU for the treatment of arginase 1 deficiency

#Loargys #pegzilarginase #approved #treatment #arginase #deficiency

Stockholm on 18 December 2023: Immedica announces today that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Loargys® (pegzilarginase) for the treatment of arginase 1 deficiency (ARG1 deficiency) also called hyperarginemia in adults, adolescents and children from the age of two. The approval follows the positive opinion issued on 12 October by the Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Immedica CEO Anders Edvell comments: “Today’s approval is a significant milestone for Immedica, but an even greater one for those living with ARG1 deficiency and their families. As Loargys is the first and only disease-modifying treatment, it provides healthcare professionals with a treatment option specifically targeting this extremely rare disease.

He continues: “This approval would not have been possible without the outstanding work of all the dedicated doctors, patients and families who participated in the clinical studies but also the tremendous work done by Immedica’s employees. Our focus now is to ensure access to Loargys throughout Europe with Germany as the first market for launch. At the same time, we will continue our work to find regulatory pathways in other territories.

The approval is based on data from the pegzilarginase clinical development program for ARG1 deficiency demonstrating clinically relevant results and a balanced safety profile. The development program included a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, PEACE (CAEB1102-300A), with supporting data from the Phase 2 long-term study CAEB1102-102A.

Dr. Anaïs Brassier, Principal Investigator for PEACE at Necker Hospital, France comments: “There is a great medical need for ARG1 deficiency and better treatment options for this disease are something that has long been requested. Loargys has truly brought hope to these patients and their families who live daily with the burden of dealing with the progressive manifestations of the disease.

About Loargys®

Loargys (pegzilarginase) is a novel recombinant human enzyme that has been shown to rapidly and sustainably lower plasma levels of the amino acid arginine and its toxic metabolites leading to improvements in clinical outcomes. It is the first and only disease-modifying treatment for ARG1 deficiency.

About ARG1 deficiency

ARG1 deficiency is one of eight subtypes of urea cycle defects (UCD). It shares features with other UCDs such as impaired nitrogen excretion leading to hyperammonemia. However, in ARG1 deficiency, hyperammonemia is generally less severe and prevalent and instead these patients show spasticity, which other subtypes do not. The main defect in ARG1 deficiency leads to the accumulation of arginine and its toxic metabolites, which occurs in almost all patients with this disease. Patients are often diagnosed in late infancy or early childhood and symptoms include spasticity, seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability and early mortality.

Om Immedica

Immedica is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on the commercialization of medicines for rare diseases and specialist medicines. Immedica handles, among other things, marketing and sales, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance and regulatory and medical expertise. Immedica also has a global distribution network that supplies patients in more than 50 countries with medicines. Immedica’s mission is to help those living with diseases where there is a large unmet medical need. Immedica’s therapeutic areas are within genetic & metabolic diseases, hematology & oncology and specialist medicines.

Immedica was founded in 2018 by the investment company Impilo and Buy-in-Management. Today, Immedica has more than 100 employees across Europe and the Middle East.

