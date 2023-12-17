Local authorities will be implemented after the completion of the new administrative division – MPLA

The MPLA’s National Secretary of Information and Propaganda said that his party “is not afraid of holding local elections, but their implementation depends on demographic stability and full administrative division”.

Rui Falcão also recalled that the approval of the latest law in the electoral legislative package on the institutionalization of local power also conditions its implementation: “without these assumptions there is still a path to be taken”.

During a meeting with media professionals, the MPLA politician recalled that his party won the 2022 elections in 15 of the 18 provinces: “how would we be afraid of losing?”, asked Falcão.

He also assured that his party is “used to hearing this rhetoric that ‘will then end in alleging electoral fraud’, because for them elections are only transparent if they win”, mentioned the opposition parties in Angola.

The politician said, on the other hand, that all militants are equal, without distinction, and added that individual behavior determines their relationship with the militant mass. “That’s why, in the MPLA, no one persecutes anyone’s son, and there is no privilege for this or that one”, he concluded.