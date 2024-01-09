LOCAL ELECTIONS – Municipal elections before the legislative elections?

Voters will have to go to the polls twice in succession in the coming months.

With the mandate of mayors and municipal councilors ending this month, it is possible that the municipal elections will come before the legislative elections.

Two crucial elections for the country’s politics. Municipal and legislative elections are scheduled for this year in the first half of the year according to recent statements by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni). Questioned yesterday concerning the dates of these electoral deadlines, Soava Andriamarotafika, general rapporteur of the commission explains that since the mandate of mayors ends this month, it is logical that the municipal elections come before those of the parliamentarians. No date has yet been set but the CENI began its first meeting of this year yesterday. If yesterday revolved around the presentations of wishes between the members, the general rapporteur explains that the rest will mainly focus on these two upcoming elections.

A few days earlier, Soava Andriamarotafika informed that the legislative elections will surely be held before the end of the mandate of the deputies of the Assembly. The question is whether this will take place before the first ordinary session on the first Tuesday of May or after. On the other hand, the general rapporteur specifies that the Ceni does not intend to organize the elections during the rainy period, however, if President Andry Rajoelina could not have the minimum required to finish the race for the supreme office in the first round, the scheduled date for the second round was December 20. A date which is already in the period of heavy rains. It is therefore still possible to organize elections in the southern summer, even if this is not recommended.

Preparations

According to Soava Andriamarotafika, preparations for the next electoral events are going well. Useful material for the CENI branches has already been at their disposal since the preparation of the last presidential election and the members of the central body are continuing field trips to obtain real information from the electoral commissions. district (CED). In the meantime, the annual revision of the electoral list (Rale) is also continuing for the inclusion of those who were unable to go to the polls on November 16 and new voters. As a reminder, the new list resulting from the Rale will be provisionally stopped in mid-February to reopen in order to record omissions and correct any errors in the transcription of information on voters.

However, a few weeks ago, the Electoral Commission declared that if an election takes place before mid-May, the electoral list from the time of last year’s total overhaul will be used while otherwise, this will be the list resulting from the annual review which will be used. Which means that the CENI has already planned to hold an election before May despite the high probability that the rainy period will not be over. According to the words of the general rapporteur, the two elections will therefore follow one another in this first half of the year. It is likely that details on the holding of elections such as dates will be communicated by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the end of this first meeting unless there is a major change to the program.

Ravo Andriantsalama