LOCAL ELECTIONS – Municipal elections before the legislative elections?

Voters will have to go to the polls twice in succession in the coming months.

With the mandate of mayors and municipal councilors ending this month, it is possible that the municipal elections will come before the legislative elections.

Two crucial elections for the country’s politics. Municipal and legislative elections are scheduled for this year in the first half of the year according to recent statements by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni). Questioned yesterday concerning the dates of these electoral deadlines, Soava Andriamarotafika, general rapporteur of the commission explains that since the mandate of mayors ends this month, it is logical that the municipal elections come before those of the parliamentarians. No date has yet been set but the CENI began its first meeting of this year yesterday. If yesterday revolved around the presentations of wishes between the members, the general rapporteur explains that the rest will mainly focus on these two upcoming elections.

A few days earlier, Soava Andriamarotafika informed that the legislative elections will surely be held before the end of the mandate of the deputies of the Assembly. The question is whether this will take place before the first ordinary session on the first Tuesday of May or after. On the other hand, the general rapporteur specifies that the Ceni does not intend to organize the elections during the rainy period, however, if President Andry Rajoelina could not have the minimum required to finish the race for the supreme office in the first round, the scheduled date for the second round was December 20. A date which is already in the period of heavy rains. It is therefore still possible to organize elections in the southern summer, even if this is not recommended.

Also Read:  A serving mayor dies hanged

Preparations

According to Soava Andriamarotafika, preparations for the next electoral events are going well. Useful material for the CENI branches has already been at their disposal since the preparation of the last presidential election and the members of the central body are continuing field trips to obtain real information from the electoral commissions. district (CED). In the meantime, the annual revision of the electoral list (Rale) is also continuing for the inclusion of those who were unable to go to the polls on November 16 and new voters. As a reminder, the new list resulting from the Rale will be provisionally stopped in mid-February to reopen in order to record omissions and correct any errors in the transcription of information on voters.

However, a few weeks ago, the Electoral Commission declared that if an election takes place before mid-May, the electoral list from the time of last year’s total overhaul will be used while otherwise, this will be the list resulting from the annual review which will be used. Which means that the CENI has already planned to hold an election before May despite the high probability that the rainy period will not be over. According to the words of the general rapporteur, the two elections will therefore follow one another in this first half of the year. It is likely that details on the holding of elections such as dates will be communicated by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the end of this first meeting unless there is a major change to the program.

Also Read:  An oil ship hits a speedboat

Ravo Andriantsalama

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast
ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast
Posted on
University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter
Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter
Posted on
Higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to infection with Helicobacter pylori
Higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to infection with Helicobacter pylori
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News