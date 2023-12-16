Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest and is stable

#Lockyer #suffered #cardiac #arrest #stable

Fright and a lot of concern in the Premier League. Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer He collapsed in the middle of the game against Bournemouth. The club, in a statement, confirmed that he suffered cardiac arrest.

It all happened in the second half of the game, when it was 1-1. Lockyer collapsed and the game was quickly stopped to attend to the Luton Town player in the crash.

While the medical services attended to the captain of the visiting team, the referee He sent the players of both teams to the locker roomwhile the stands showed their concern about Lockyer’s situation.

After several minutes, Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher., while all the fans present in the stadium applauded him. Finally, the Premier has suspended the match due to the Luton Town captain’s medical incident.

Reported Gary Lineker, former player and now commentator, assured that the Luton Town player is “alert and responsive“, good news for your situation.

Once the Premier made it official that the match had been suspended, the players from both teams jumped onto the field to thank the public their attitude during the event.

heart surgery

It is not the first time that Lockyer has collapsed on the field of play. In the final of the promotion play offagainst Coventry City, the Luton Town captain fainted at Wembley.

Lockye was quickly taken to a London hospital, where he was heart surgery. Finally, and after celebrating his promotion from the hospital, he had the green light to return to play at the highest level.

Transferred to the hospital

Luton Town reported, around 5:15 p.m. local time, that Lockyer had been taken to hospital after having regained consciousness and responding to stimuli while still in the stage. “We all hope and pray for our lineman and captain.”

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely incredible,” he clarified.

Once the first tests had been carried out, Luton Town confirmed that Tom Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game and that’s why he had collapsed. Also, before being transferred on a stretcher, he was already responding to stimuli.

Lockyer meets stable in hospitalwhere more tests are being carried out to determine the extent of what he suffered this Saturday.