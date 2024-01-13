Łódź. What is it like to live in Scheibler’s lofts? That is, about a failed social experiment

#Łódź #live #Scheiblers #lofts #failed #social #experiment

Scheibler’s lofts in Łódź delight and attract with their industrial atmosphere. Who lives in them? – There are no poor people here. Upper class and upper middle, says one of the men. But “you never know who you’ll meet when you’re walking down the hall,” he adds. Tenants can count on good company. Neighbors who stay only for a day or two, members of a criminal group, a man “hearing voices”, the owner of an escort agency, and, until recently, a BMW driver – Sebastian M., whom Poland is trying to bring back to the country with an extradition treaty. I have the impression that lofts are a failed social experiment – writes Gazeta.pl journalist Marta Wolf.

Manufaktura and Księży Młyn are flagship investments that have started the trend of revitalizing post-industrial spaces, deeply rooted in the industrial origins of Łódź. In 2006, in the area of ​​Księży Młyn, the Australian investor Opal Property Developments arranged a 19th-century spinning mill built by Karol Scheibler at 25 Tymienieckiego Street and transformed it into industrial apartments. 421 of them were built. The work lasted four years. Price per meter? Then PLN 5,500-7,500 depending on the location, floor and height of the premises. In 2012, MNE Investment (a daughter company of the developer Opal Property Developments), which revitalized the complex at Tymienieckiego Street, announced bankruptcy, and the trustee took over the real estate. More than half of the apartments went under the hammer, and fashionable apartments could be purchased at a very bargain price. The first tender took place at the end of 2012. 45 out of 223 apartments found buyers (PLN 2,971-4,400 per square meter, which is only one third of the price at which the investor sold the lofts before 2009). The premises were still available in 2016.

Watch the video The Łódź police are looking for witnesses to the murder of a 57-year-old woman

The “U Scheiblera” apartments were something new and, above all, prestigious. – There are no poor people here. Upper class and upper middle, one of the men tells me. They differed (and still differ) from the canon of a block of flats – spacious, without internal walls (except for the bathroom). We’re talking about a time when developers didn’t invade every available space. Now, when there is a choice between a new M4 with a separate room and kitchen and a loft, where the layout is not so obvious, the first one usually wins. The second option is left for connoisseurs and, as it turns out, for people with strong nerves. I even get the impression that it is a failed social experiment. Where did this conclusion come from? Murder, drugs, a criminal group, a recently sought BMW driver, Sebastian M., who caused an accident on the A1 motorway… And, yes, it can be said that serious criminal incidents take place in many housing estates, but recently in lofts, in one building, an unfortunate series continues. I wanted to ask the residents what was going on. They don’t want to talk to journalists. I reached out to those who had already moved out of their lofts.

Łódź. What’s it like living at Scheibler’s? It’s “empty and quiet” during the day, and Las Vegas at night

– There’s a strange atmosphere there. Empty and quiet. And the space seemed to be full and noisy – says one of the residents of Łódź. That’s true. The interior has retained its post-industrial character – there are historic construction elements, fragments of installations, cast iron pillars and gigantic windows. At the entrance there is a huge hall, two elevators and a reception desk. An elderly lady stands behind the counter and directs guests in the right direction. I found out that he also serves as a bodyguard. Next there are staircases, or rather sterile halls. I was there for an hour. During this time I saw maybe one woman. The sound of her shoes hitting the stone floor echoed, adding to the emptiness. In the hall, I came across a school trip. The students admired the factory.

We can therefore conclude that everything is fine and the only people who may be bothersome are the people who come to see Scheibler’s architecture. Oh no. Around 8 p.m., the lofts turn into the Las Vegas of Łódź, literally. – You can hear everything. Everyone has the same door, which is not soundproof, says Ania (name changed), who lived on Tymienieckiego Street. And you can hear a lot, because there is no shortage of events. My interlocutor even attended one of them. – I met a woman from Wrocław who ran an escort agency. She then bought one of the lofts to run her business, she adds. It is no secret that an escort agency operates in lofts. – You can see who is coming, in what car and for how long – comments Ania.

“Circus on wheels”, or neighbors for a day or two

“At Scheibler’s” one door leads to a hairdresser, another to a photography studio, and the third to an office. – A circus on wheels – Ania tells me. He adds that there was even something resembling a kindergarten on the ground floor. However, it did not meet with an enthusiastic response. – Imagine that you are returning home exhausted and there are decibels outside the wall – comments the interlocutor. But it doesn’t end there.

A criminal group operated in one of the premises. The perpetrators set up several stations, including in the bathroom, and called elderly German residents as if from a telephone exchange. They pretended to be doctors and informed victims that their family members were infected with the SARS CoV-2 virus, and then extorted money for treatment. They received even several dozen thousand euros at a time. At the beginning of 2022, the services stopped the practice. The police, with the support of the counterterrorist unit, arrested a 45-year-old woman and her two accomplices. Almost at the same time, German officers from Konstanz detained two other suspected gang members, aged 21 and 71, at the border crossing in Baden-Württemberg. According to investigators, their task was to collect money from seniors.

Many apartments also function as hotels. On January 14, 2023, a group of friends rented one of them for the evening. She drank alcohol and took drugs during the meeting. The police were called around 4 a.m. A 30-year-old and a 34-year-old were lying in the corridor, covered in blood. The woman was still alive, but despite resuscitation, she could not be saved. They both had numerous stab wounds, which, as it later turned out, were inflicted with a knife from the rented apartment. The 35-year-old was missing. The police stopped him on ul. Piotrkowska, when he was knocking on the door of one of the churches. He was agitated, had no jacket on, and contact with him was virtually impossible. The man confessed to the murder. He claimed that he “heard voices and saw demons”, but did not remember the event itself. He faces life imprisonment. – The scale of aggression, as well as the defensive actions taken, were reflected in the results of the forensic and medical autopsy – said Krzysztof Kopania, spokesman for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Łódź.

Did any of the residents react? Almost all of the units on the floor where the crime occurred are intended for short-term rentals. Maybe two families live there permanently. The old lady heard the screams. When she went out to check what was happening, she saw a man lying in a pool of blood. – During the community meeting, she confessed that she still has fears – Ania tells me. The trauma was probably intensified by the red stains that were difficult to remove from the stone floor for a long time. The second victim was found by a security guard on the first floor, next to the elevator. He tried to help her. – The girl probably tried to escape. That’s why it was lower. I know there was blood everywhere, adds Anna.

Sebastian M. – “demanding, unpleasant as a neighbor”

Sebastian M., a 32-year-old BMW driver who caused an accident on the A1, also lives in the lofts at Tymienieckiego Street. – I was surprised myself when I read that I live in the same building. I passed him a few times and that’s all, one of the man’s neighbors told Gazeta.pl. Our interlocutor emphasized that the 32-year-old BMW driver “has terrible opinions as a person.” – Demanding, unpleasant as a neighbor – he noted. – He probably ran away immediately after the accident – he added. There was information in the media that Sebastian’s family was well-known in Łódź. However, I have doubts here. There is a famous entrepreneur who built sławojki in the city center. When I ask him about M.’s surname, I always hear: “Who is that?”

Residents wanted to end short-term rentals. The interested parties themselves were absent from the meeting

A few days after the crime, a community meeting was held. Residents did not hide their outrage, especially since the rent includes security costs. – There is security, but in an escort agency – Ania ironizes. – Lofts have plenty of side entrances. I doubt anyone has control over this. I know that there is a person at the reception and monitoring the facility – he adds. Moreover, the residents wanted to ban short-term rentals, because the biggest problem are random people who appear in the lofts “for a while”. It is worth adding that there is a company on the premises that manages and rents apartments (including apartments on the floor where the crime took place in January). The company rents nearly 20 premises. A group of hooligans, friends throwing a party or sex workers? It doesn’t matter. Residents had already complained about the activities of the company managing some of the premises, but reporting to the administration did not help. I will add that none of the company’s representatives were present at the community meeting.

I wanted to verify the information I obtained from former residents. Ask about, among other things, whether the community meeting actually took place, how the administration ensures the safety of residents, and about the activities of the short-term rental company. On November 30, I contacted the loft manager. He told me that he would answer my questions by e-mail, of course, when the rest of the community representatives agreed. He warned me that I could count on a “decision” the following week. I sent the list and was patient. On December 13, I received a reply message: “We kindly inform you that we will not comment on your case.”

I also contacted the Łódź police. – From January 1, 2023 to December 18, 2023, Łódź police officers intervened 42 times at the indicated address (which is approximately 0.5 per mille of all interventions in Łódź). These reports mainly concerned night disturbances – the Asst. told me. Kamila Sowińska. – Patrols are sent to places indicated by residents where violations of public order and order occur, paying particular attention to the possibility of this type of threat – she added.

Doesn’t suit you? Then sell it!

Ania managed to buy a loft with an area of ​​140 square meters at a bargain price. She was excited then. Over time, she began to realize that she had made a mistake. – I didn’t feel good there. The cages resemble an American prison. An additional disadvantage is the door – you can hear everything through it and you can’t replace it. I moved out quickly. I rented an apartment. Later, after the Russian invasion, I shared them with the Ukrainians. When I managed to sell them, I was very happy and relieved, she tells me. And selling the loft wasn’t easy. It took Ani four years.

And yes, there are probably people who are satisfied with the apartment on Tymienieckiego Street, located in a different, quiet part of the facility, delighted with Scheibler’s small “city within a city”… However, more and more voices are being heard, which clearly show that mixing the residential and service functions is bothersome. Although large-scale events in lofts have stopped being organized, the problem of random guests who stay for one or two nights remains. – Anyone can spend the night on Tymienieckiego Street. You never know who you’ll meet when you walk down the corridor – sums up one of the tenants.