Loeb’s blow, which cuts Carlos Sainz by 10 minutes, a third of his advantage

The seventh stage of Dakar 2024 has passed sentence: victory will be settled in a hand in hand between Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb. Two old colleagues and rivals of the WRC that, like in the old days, They will compete for the prestigious toaureg trophy as if it were a World Cup rally: in the six final stages.

Today, in the 480 kilometers that separated Riyadh of Ad Dawadimi (the longest stage of the Dakar), the Frenchman has won, who had to take risks… and boy did he do it.

Sainz today has succumbed to the power of Loeb.

Loeb recital

It has been the same as open trackbecause the nine-time world champion has flown on the way to Ad Dawadimi. He has no choice but to give it his all and push as hard as possible. Today turned out well because, to begin with, He has cut 10:31 from Sainza third of the advantage that the Madrid native had over the Frenchman.

Only in the first kilometers, in a very complicated navigation area that ran between canyonsLoeb has had a difficult scenario for its starting position. At the first crossing points it was allowed three minutes, but then it went progressing until finishing the day with a 7:06 advantage over Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleón and 10:31 about Sainzwho at no time was able to get close to the Frenchman, who started three minutes ahead.

Sainz leaves the longest stage of the Dakar with just 19 minutes ahead of Loeb that, in addition to the time it has taken away from the leader today, it gets equalize strategic position with Audiwho will no longer have two cards to play against him in the coming days.

Ekström, KO

But the great coup of the day was the elimination of Mattias Ekström facing the final victory in the test. A Serious damage to the left rear suspension knuckle He stopped the Swede’s Audi #207 for more than three hours.

Mattias Ekström today said goodbye to his chances of winning the Dakar.

Initially, Stéphane Peterhansel stopped to assist the Swedish driverbut the damage was of such magnitude that The Frenchman resumed his march without having solved his teammate’s problem. Mr. Dakar was left more than a quarter of an hour in that maneuver.