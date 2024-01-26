LOHARANO II PROJECT – The diaspora called upon to return to its roots

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (am), with the IOM head of mission (ad), and the French ambassador (ag).

Back to basics. This is the summary of the LOHARANO program, the 2nd edition of which was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Anosy. It is aimed at young people in the diaspora. “The LOHARANO II program is a volunteering initiative dedicated to young members of the Malagasy diaspora,” is indicated in the project’s terms of reference. It is added that “these young people are called to collaborate with host communities in different regions of Madagascar, thus sharing their skills while living a unique experience and discovering Madagascar, their country of origin”.

Like the first edition which took place in 2019, young people from the diaspora are asked to apply to participate in local development projects, at the level of decentralized communities. to bring their expertise, but also learn from local know-how.

Contribution significative

Plane tickets and travel expenses in the country for the selected young people will be covered. The LOHARANO II program is therefore part of the TADY or “Tan-tsoroka ho an’ny Diaspora” project, financed and supported by the French Embassy, ​​via funds from the French Development Agency (AFD). The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is also a stakeholder in the program.

“According to national statistics, the number of members of the Malagasy diaspora has been constantly growing for several years. The commitment of this diaspora represents human, social, cultural and above all economic capital of significant magnitude, actively contributing to local development,” maintains Roger Charles Evina, IOM head of mission.

For his part, Rasata Rafaravavitafika, Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirms, “we are convinced that the mobilization and valorization of the skills, expertise and know-how of young Malagasy volunteers through their deployment to local communities, society civil and private sector will make it possible to strengthen and create links of belonging of the diaspora to the country, promoting its participation in the socio-economic development of Madagascar”.

The LOHARANO II program therefore aims to integrate forty young people from the diaspora into local development projects, at the rate of ten per year, for 4 years. Minister Rafaravavitafika indicates, “we will apply a policy of alignment with the strategic pillars of development set out in the General Policy of the State, while also trying to respond to the needs of the local community”, adding that an effort particular will be provided so that the program reaches all regions of the country.