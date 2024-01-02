Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian

Loïc Signor shared a video on X (ex-Twitter) in which Marine Le Pen addresses her wishes to the French in Russian.

The spokesperson for Renaissance, Loïc Signor, diverted Marine Le Pen’s wishes to the French this Sunday, December 31 using artificial intelligence allowing him to switch his speech from French to Russian. The sequence ends with this sentence in the form of a tackle: “the speech is smoothed but the accent remains”.

“AI is even scarier when it gets closer to reality. Find Marine Poutine’s wishes,” laughed Loïc Signor on X.

Renaissance is based on a Washington Post investigation

A way to hit where it hurts: on the proximity between the far-right party and Russia. All this, on the sidelines of a long investigation by the Washington Post, which reveals how the country led by Vladimir Putin seeks to weaken French support for Ukraine, in particular by mobilizing fake accounts – “troll farms” – on social networks to relay his elements of language concerning the war in Ukraine.

Namely that France does not have to pay for another country’s war, that economic sanctions against Moscow would first penalize our country or even the fear of a third world war due to the participation of Europe to this conflict. So many arguments heard from the mouths of leaders of the National Rally.

On the sidelines of last summer’s riots, which occurred after Nahel’s death, the network of pro-Russian accounts became very active, notes the Washington Post, which cites figures from the cybersecurity company Alto Intelligence. 1.22% of users produced 30.6% of comments concerning the riots on social networks, indicates the American newspaper. Among the most prolific accounts, 24.2% included pro-Russian messages in their comments. Most of these accounts are aligned with far-right leaders, such as Marine Le Pen or Éric Zemmour.

The opponents of the RN, and more particularly the majority, took advantage of this investigation to attack the party chaired by Jordan Bardella.

