LOIRET – FRANCE – A colleague from L’Express dies in a tragic accident

L’Express de Madagascar has just lost one of its greatest pillars in the quest for quality. Christian Rakotondrabe, one of our editorial secretaries, tragically lost his life in a terrible accident on the D955 departmental road, in Loiret in France, on Tuesday January 2 around 1:20 p.m. A heavy goods vehicle had hit the car he was driving head-on. His wife Bako who was with him in the car also died.

As usual, the couple goes to France during the Christmas holidays to visit their children. According to information provided by the family, they were leaving Bordeaux and going to Orléans to join one of them when the worst happened.

“As Christian continues to work, even on vacation, I sent him texts to correct again on Tuesday evening but I was surprised that he did not show up. It was not his habit to do so,” says Sylvain Ranjalahy, publication director and editor-in-chief of L’Express de Madagascar.

The sudden death of this colleague leaves a big void within the newspaper, particularly for the friends of the editorial office. Rest in peace, Christian. May the earth be light to you and your wife. The entire L’Express de Madagascar team also presents its sincere condolences to the loved ones and families of the deceased.

