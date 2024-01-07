Lomaž makes his debut in the Italian championship with one point and a loss – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Lomaž #debut #Italian #championship #point #loss #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

• Rihards Lomazh spent 13 minutes in his Italian championship debut, during which he had one point (2p. 0/1, 3p. 0/1, 1p. 1/2) and one assist.

• Ife Lundberg scored 20 points for Bologna, while Kevin Hervey led the home team with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

• Bologna “Virtus” did not use the opportunity to move up to the second place in the table, not taking advantage of “Brescia’s” stumble in Brindisi (79:88).

• In Poland, “Gliwice” lost 87:100 in Gdynia, helping the latter end their streak of five losses. Mārtiņš Laks has seven points in 31 and a half minutes (2p. 1/6, 3p. 1/2, 1p. 2/2), four steals, three rebounds and one assist.

• In the Italian second league, “Chiusi” suffered its fifth loss in a row and scored only 49 points (49:70) in Verona. In 28 minutes, Ervins Jonats remained in the game (2p. 0/2, 3p. 0/4) and won three rebounds.

• In the second league of Spain, “Oviedo” lost to “Caceres” with 78:86. Dāvis Rozītis had six points (2p. 2/7, 3p. 0/1, 1p. 2/2) and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

