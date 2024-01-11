London is the most congested in the world, Jakarta is number 30

#London #congested #world #Jakarta #number

Jakarta occupies 30th position on the list of the most congested cities in the world according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. This ranking has decreased compared to 2022.

Seen detikcom from the TomTom site, Thursday (11/1/2024), TomTom Traffic selected and ranked 387 cities in 55 countries and 6 continents. The index aims to rank cities based on average travel time and provides free access to city-by-city information.

“The 13th edition of the TomTom Traffic Index provides more insights than ever before, helping drivers or pedestrians, city planners, automakers and policymakers overcome traffic-related challenges and make informed decisions for a better future,” it said on the TomTom site.

The TomTom Traffic Index is based on floating car data (FCD). TomTom said the data was collected from various sources to create traffic services for their clients.

“In the Traffic Index, we use a representative sample of this data, covering 551 billion km, to assess and show how traffic will develop in cities around the world throughout 2023,” wrote TomTom.

TomTom says travel times in different cities are the result of several factors, which can be grouped into quasi-static factors such as road infrastructure, capacity, and speed limits as well as dynamic factors such as traffic congestion and flow changes. Static factors determine the optimal travel time in a city, while dynamic factors determine changes in traffic flow and the sum of the two results in travel time.

In the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, Jakarta occupies 30th position. This ranking has dropped compared to 2022, which places Jakarta as the 29th most congested city in the world. Even though the ranking has dropped, the travel time required in Jakarta has increased.

“Travel times increased in Jakarta last year. Data shows that the average time needed to cover a distance of 10 km increased by 40 seconds (compared to 2022). Travel times and speeds are based on worldwide travel data covering 551 billion (109 ) km collected anonymously throughout the year from drivers in the larger metropolitan area (metro) or a 5 km radius from the center (city center) throughout the region. A complete road network – including expressways and motorways that traverses the area, ” wrote TomTom.

So, when is the most congested day in 2023 in Jakarta? TomTom said March 9 2023 was the worst day to travel in Jakarta. TomTom said that on that day the driver needed 30 minutes 10 seconds to cover 10 km.

The following is a list of the 10 most congested cities in the world according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023:

1. London

2. Dublin

3.Toronto

4. Milan

5. Lima

6. Bengaluru

7. Pune

8. Bucharest

9. Manila

10. Brussels

(haf/dhn)