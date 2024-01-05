London police are not launching a new investigation into Prince Andrew | Royals

#London #police #launching #investigation #Prince #Andrew #Royals

The English police are not launching a new investigation into Prince Andrew following the court documents published about him this week. The documents concern the sexual abuse of minors, which King Charles’ brother Andrew is accused of.

Andrew is accused by Virginia Giuffre of abusing her when she was a teenager. The prince has always denied this. The accusations have been known for some time, but with the publication of the court documents, more details have now emerged.

The English police determined in October 2021 that the evidence known so far was insufficient to take action against the prince. “We are aware that court documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein have been released,” London police said. “As in any matter, we will assess new and relevant information brought to our attention.”

The anti-monarchist organization Republic believes that the case was never properly investigated and should be reopened. Andrew, who was friends with Epstein, did step down from his duties as a member of the royal family and also lost some of his titles.

