London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza

LONDON – London police have begun an investigation into accusations Israel committed “war crimes.”

The action has caused diplomatic tensions between Israel and the UK, prompting Israel to protest the incident and express its dissatisfaction. This was reported by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Police have asked witnesses passing through airports in the UK to report war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. Signs in English, Hebrew and Arabic for passengers at UK airports reportedly read: “If you have been in the Israeli/Palestinian Territories and have witnessed or been a victim of terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity, then you can report this to the British police.”

The poster added: “British policing supports the work of the International Criminal Court, which is investigating alleged war crimes in Israel and Palestine from June 2014 onwards. Any evidence collected can be shared with the ICC to support their investigation.”

Israel has lodged objections with British authorities regarding the investigation.

British police defended the investigation, saying that under international treaties they were obliged to carry it out.

Based on Article 9 of the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, any state party to the convention can submit a case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the state that committed the violation.

South Africa submitted the case to the ICJ on December 29, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza since October 7.

Due to the urgency of the situation, South Africa’s lawyers requested provisional measures from the ICJ, and at a hearing on January 11, South Africa’s lawyers will present their case regarding the need for interim measures, while Israel’s lawyers will do the same. January 12.

