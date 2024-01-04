#London #Victory #Littler #Englishman #Humphries #darts #world #champion

Published3. January 2024, 11:04 p.m

London: Victory over Littler (16): Englishman Humphries is darts world champion

Luke Humphries prevents a historic sporting coup and crowns his own season. With the world title, the future darts leader rises to the ranks of the greats.

1 / 3

Cool Hand Luke, as Humphries is known, capped his strong final spurt to the end of 2023.

Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/dpa

He prevented Luke Littler (16) from becoming the youngest champion in history

Getty Images

Favorite Humphries had to smile again and again at the enormous rip-off of his young opponent.

Getty Images

That’s what it’s about

Luke Humphries stopped Luke Littler’s darts fairytale in London and became world champion for the first time.

Humphries defeated the 16-year-old challenger 7:4 in a thrilling final

He wins prize money of 500,000 pounds.

Luke Humphries stopped Luke Littler’s darts fairytale in London and became world champion for the first time. The future leader defeated the 16-year-old challenger 7-4 in a thrilling final on Wednesday evening and, after the biggest success of his career to date, can look forward to prize money of 500,000 pounds (around 538,000 francs).

Rich check and heavy trophy

Humphries (28 years old) prevented Littler from becoming the youngest champion in history and, in addition to the hefty check and the coronation, can also look forward to the 25 kilogram Sid Waddell Trophy. In recent days, Littler’s story has been reminiscent of that of the young Boris Becker, who sensationally won the prestigious tennis tournament in Wimbledon at the age of 17. But Littler’s crowning moment didn’t materialize. Especially because Humphries kept his nerve and took significantly more shots with 180 points than his opponent.

Littler came to the Ally Pally as junior world champion, but such a series of successes, including reaching the finals, seemed completely unrealistic in advance. Littler fueled the hype with victories over former world champions Raymond van Barneveld (4:1) and Rob Cross (6:2). The defeat in the final is now a setback, but Humphries, as clearly the best player of 2023, was also the favorite going into the important tournament at Alexandra Palace.

Beckham writes Littler

Littler had never been in danger at the previous World Cup. “Everywhere Luke Littler appears, he delivers,” said the super talent confidently about himself. “Nothing was difficult” for him until the final. Things were completely different against Humphries. The hype surrounding the youngster has become gigantic in the past few days and was reminiscent of the farewell to record world champion Phil Taylor in January 2018.

More and more media came to London and TV ratings in Great Britain shot up. Experts compared him to the young Lionel Messi. The fans adapted the “Wonderland” song, which was otherwise sung by Taylor legend, to Littler. And football icon David Beckham personally congratulated him in a message, as the teenager proudly told Sport1 before the final.

Humphries smiles at the ripped off youngster

At the last World Cup final by 66-year-old cult referee Russ Bray, “The Nuke,” as Littler is called, actually showed nerves – right in the early stages. The first sentence was gone quickly. The display prominently showed how the man from near Liverpool took twelve shots without a triple.

Humphries, on the other hand, started flawlessly. But the youngster got stronger and drew attention with two strong finishes (142 and 120). In the dynamic game, in which the commercial breaks lasted as long as the sets, the score was 2:2.

Littler was an outsider at best

The favorite had to smile again and again at the enormous rip-off of his young opponent. While Humphries came to London as a title contender after winning titles at the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals, Littler was initially considered an outsider at best.

That didn’t stop him from putting in a strong performance in front of 3,000 spectators in the biggest game of his young career. Fired up by the euphoric audience, the game was tight and exciting, with a consistently high pace of play. Bray’s grating voice loudly exclaimed his trademark “Onehundredandeighty.” And Humphries really turned up the heat after 2:4 and triumphed.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.

(DPA/bre)