LONG COVID: Vaccination contributes to its prevention, also in children

LONG COVID Vaccination contributes prevention children

Although the overall severity of COVID-19 is well documented to be lower in children than in adults, the burden of long COVID in this population group remains poorly understood, particularly due to the high variability of symptoms and the ignorance of the processes through which the virus causes them. Some symptoms include brain fog, dyspnea, gastrointestinal dysfunction, generalized pain and fatigue, while others are more acute, such as an inflammatory reaction or heart problems.

Lead author Dr. Hanieh Razzaghi of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Clinical Research Center recalls that “To date, no study has evaluated clinical data on large and diverse groups of children to clarify the prevalence of long COVID.”

Research now suggests that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can reduce the risk of severe acute illness in children and adolescents, as well as the risk of long-term disease. post-COVID illness or syndrome.

A vaccine effectiveness rate of 40% against long COVID

The study, retrospective and multi-site, led at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and conducted using electronic health records analyzed as part of the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), shows that vaccination provides younger people with moderate but significant protection against long-term COVID. Specifically, the team evaluated the effectiveness of the vaccine against long COVID in 2 groups of patients aged 5 and 11 years and 12 and 17 years respectively. The vaccination rate was 56% in this cohort of 1,037,936 children. The analysis reveals:

an incidence of long COVID estimated at 4.5% among patients with COVID-19;

a 0.7% diagnosis rate of long COVID in this group of participants;

vaccine effectiveness in the 12 months following administration estimated at 35.4% against probable long COVID and 41.7% against diagnosed long COVID;

a stronger vaccination effect among adolescents, who are at higher risk of long COVID than young children;

a decline in vaccination effectiveness vs. long COVID over time, higher at 6 months (61%), but reduced to 11% at 18 months;

a benefit also for children who have been vaccinated after recovery from COVID-19, i.e. a vaccine effectiveness of 46% against long COVID;

These data constitute a very first image of the protective effects of the vaccine against long COVID in the youngest, and of course encourage further research into how we can better protect children and adolescents.

Remember that in France, the Authorities are in favor of access to vaccination for all children aged 5 to 11, with a pediatric form of the vaccine.