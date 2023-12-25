Long delayed, completion of the acquisition of ITA by Lufthansa is expected to be completed in mid-2024

#Long #delayed #completion #acquisition #ITA #Lufthansa #expected #completed #mid2024

The documents relating to the privatization of the airline ITA Airways, agreed between the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and the German aviation group Lufthansa, are currently under analysis by the European Competition Commission, which is expected to make a decision in January 2024.

However, there are several issues that could affect the agreement between ITA and Lufthansa. One of the main problems is the possibility that the European Commission may choose to postpone the decision until after the elections for the European Parliament, which will take place in June 2024.

This would represent a significant obstacle to the ambitions of ITA and Lufthansa, who plan to begin fleet modernization and the inflow of new capital worth around 830 million euros.

Furthermore, there are a number of issues at stake. In particular, the legal issue of workers at the former national airline Alitalia is an important point. To date, 44 court decisions have confirmed the “discontinuity” between ITA and Alitalia, rejecting requests to rehire 1094 employees. This means that around 2,800 former Alitalia employees are still eligible for voluntary redundancy or unemployment benefits until the end of 2024.

Rome and Berlin are eager for a favorable decision from the European Commission. An approval in January 2024 would resolve many of the issues. However, if the Commission chooses to postpone the decision, the wait will be prolonged and complicated.