Long lines for 60-hour farewell party in De School – ‘Amsterdam will miss this club’

Partygoers wait patiently in line for the De School nightclub in Amsterdam-West. Image Joris van Gennip

All weekend long there has been a queue of people waiting in front of an old school building in a suburb of Amsterdam. The mostly twenty-somethings who join on Saturday morning hope to attend the farewell party of De School, the most famous club in Amsterdam. It’s not just any party: it lasts more than sixty hours, from Friday evening to Monday morning.

While a lonely runner runs past, Tim (23) and his two former housemates Eva (25) and Nhunke (25) are looking forward to the dance party around half past ten in the morning. They set their alarm for it this morning, at half past seven. They had breakfast with croissants and an espresso martini. “And I took a vitamin pill,” says Tim.

He has often been to such ‘weekenders’ in De School – the name for a party that lasts a weekend. In his inside pocket he has black shorts to wear indoors, he knows the high temperatures of the dance floor. ‘Good preparation is half the job. We’ll see how long we can last.’

Like many people waiting in line, Tim not only feels anticipation but also sadness because this special club will be closed for good after this weekend. Its temporary nature was known from the start and the municipality of Amsterdam did not want to extend the lease again.

Since 2016, the School has been located in the unsightly building on which the yellow-green-purple letters LTS still remind us of its previous function. The club quickly grew into a trendsetter in nightlife, with international allure. And as a springboard for new DJs: anyone who had been behind the turntable in De School had an advantage.

Visitors praise the open atmosphere where everyone can be themselves, including the queer community. Taking photos inside is prohibited. “Amsterdam is going to miss this place,” says Tim. ‘The building is fantastic, the music is fantastic, the DJs are given the time to build their set here, you are always surprised here. It feels good for everyone, also because of the presence of an awareness team. There will probably be new good places to go out, but you don’t know when.’

While many people waiting in line look fresh and rested and some are drinking a fresh smoothie, the partygoers leaving the building have a completely different appearance. Pale, tired and chilly in her miniskirt, 20-year-old student Micky stands there with her boyfriend waiting for a taxi. They were among the first partygoers to enter on Friday evening, they say proudly. “It was crazy and fantastic,” they say. “But now we want to go to bed.”

Daan (30), who is eating two sandwiches with peanut butter, sambal and cucumber in the queue, says that he prefers going in the morning, also because of the emotional charge that the farewell weekend of his beloved club has for him. ‘We thought: we’re going now. In the evening the lines are much longer,” says his partymate Laura (26).

Christopher (37): ‘This is the mecca of dance culture.’ Image Joris van Gennip

That’s certainly true. Those who queue on Saturday morning will enter the club, which has a capacity of around 1,500, within the hour. At other times it can take hours. The organizers have installed a camera that films the queue: interested parties can follow its development via a livestream on Instagram. Tickets for the party sold out in no time.

A group of friends who have just come out say that they stood in line for two hours on Friday evening. “But it was completely worth it, the energy couldn’t have been better,” says 29-year-old Daan, himself known as Dj Stoac. It was a fantastic night, but now he feels nostalgic. ‘With the closure, Amsterdam loses some of its individuality again.’

“This is the mecca of dance culture,” says ‘nightlife veteran’ Christopher (37). The British-born, wearing striking white sunglasses, started visiting clubs in London when he was 15. In the more than ten years that he has been exploring the nightlife in Amsterdam, he has experienced how De School built on the legacy of Club 11 and nightclub Trouw. ‘As long as this doesn’t disappear, such places where everything is possible and all kinds of different people connect with each other.’

The School has also gone through a difficult period. After the club did not speak out for Black Lives Matter when announcing the reopening of the café space on May 31, 2020, the staff received a flood of negative reactions. The club that preaches inclusivity would pay too little attention to diversity, the critics said. After the corona closure, the club opened in 2022 with a partly renewed staff.

The discussion that almost destroyed the club caused a lot of controversy, but according to those waiting in line, that division is a thing of the past. For Mike (34) – in shorts – and his girlfriend Sarah (27), The School means something completely different. They met there four years ago. “That’s why we had to go this weekend.”

Margot (24), in line at the leading Amsterdam club: ‘It is a place where you can be yourself.’ Image Joris van Gennip

Achmed (23): ‘I felt pure happiness and freedom, and now I can no longer walk.’ Image Joris van Gennip

‘This is one of the few places where it is always fun. Such a shame that it’s going away,” says student Margot (24) in a long blue coat, while she eats a banana. ‘Many DJs who play here become very big later. It’s a place where you can be yourself.’

While Margot and her roommate wait patiently in line to get in, a 31-year-old man twitching his jaw takes a selfie of himself with the building in the background. He is certainly not the only one who clearly shows that he has some things behind him. “I used some things,” says the man himself – preferably not named in the newspaper. ‘It was so sick in there. Everything was correct down to the last detail.’

“This is the best techno club in the Netherlands,” says student Achmed (23), who lives in Apeldoorn. He also just comes out with a blissful smile. ‘It was delicious. This was the best night I’ve ever had. I felt pure happiness and freedom, and now I can’t walk anymore.’

