#Long #lines #buy #tickets #Cup #match #Sevilla

Long lines to buy tickets for the Cup match against Sevilla La Voz de Galicia

Opa Racing

The voice

Ferrol

The sale of public seats has begun, the grandstand will cost 30 euros, 25 for the preferred one and 20 for the back seats.

02 Jan 2024. Updated at 11:27 a.m.

Racing de Ferrol subscribers have had preference until December 31, when purchasing their ticket for the Copa del Rey match against Sevilla, a match scheduled for January 7, at four in the morning. afternoon in the field of A Malata. Starting today, January 2, all tickets not purchased by subscribers will be made available to the public, although subscribers may also continue to purchase tickets. It can be done electronically on the website racingclubferrol.compralaentrada.com or in person at the club offices in A Malata between 10 in the morning and five in the afternoon uninterruptedly. The sale will be on days 2,3,4 and 5 or until the end of existence. On Friday the 5th the hours will only be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The prices for public seats are 30 euros for the stands, 25 for preference and 20 for funds.

There is a lot at stake in this match, which has raised great expectations among the fans, so another great entry is expected in the field of A Malata. From the early hours of this morning, long queues formed at the entrances to the A Malata field. There were fans who at two in the morning were already in front of the gates of the A Malata field to purchase their tickets. To Seville the club has only sent 210 tickets, so the space for the visiting fans will be smaller and there will be More tickets available to racing fans.

Filed in:Racing de Ferrol Sevilla FC Copa del Rey Galician football