Long lines to buy tickets for the Cup match against Sevilla

#Long #lines #buy #tickets #Cup #match #Sevilla

Long lines to buy tickets for the Cup match against Sevilla La Voz de Galicia

Opa Racing

The voice
Ferrol

The sale of public seats has begun, the grandstand will cost 30 euros, 25 for the preferred one and 20 for the back seats.

02 Jan 2024. Updated at 11:27 a.m.

Racing de Ferrol subscribers have had preference until December 31, when purchasing their ticket for the Copa del Rey match against Sevilla, a match scheduled for January 7, at four in the morning. afternoon in the field of A Malata. Starting today, January 2, all tickets not purchased by subscribers will be made available to the public, although subscribers may also continue to purchase tickets. It can be done electronically on the website racingclubferrol.compralaentrada.com or in person at the club offices in A Malata between 10 in the morning and five in the afternoon uninterruptedly. The sale will be on days 2,3,4 and 5 or until the end of existence. On Friday the 5th the hours will only be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The prices for public seats are 30 euros for the stands, 25 for preference and 20 for funds.

There is a lot at stake in this match, which has raised great expectations among the fans, so another great entry is expected in the field of A Malata. From the early hours of this morning, long queues formed at the entrances to the A Malata field. There were fans who at two in the morning were already in front of the gates of the A Malata field to purchase their tickets. To Seville the club has only sent 210 tickets, so the space for the visiting fans will be smaller and there will be More tickets available to racing fans.

Also Read:  Both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will make a fortune in the Super Cup

Filed in:Racing de Ferrol Sevilla FC Copa del Rey Galician football

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…
Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…
Posted on
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
Posted on
new record in a few hours
new record in a few hours
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News