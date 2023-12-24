Long-term cell phone use can trigger epilepsy

Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal University (BAİBÜ) Training and Research Hospital Chief Physician, neurologist Assoc. Dr. Muhammed Nur Ögün pointed out that spending time in front of a phone, tablet or computer for a long time can cause serious health problems due to inactivity, and said that this risk is especially higher in those with game addiction.

Pointing out that with the widespread use of smartphones, the time people spend on the phone has increased, Ögün said, “When we look at this from the perspective of neurological disease, it may be especially effective in triggering epilepsy. Can epilepsy occur in someone who does not have epilepsy? This is not something we expect.”

Pointing out that screen addiction can also cause psychological problems, Ögün noted that there are now “Internet Addiction Polyclinics” among the addiction clinics for this.

Warning to parents against screen addiction in children, Ögün said, “My age group saw technology gradually. Children were born into technology. I think it will be good for them if we enable our children to use these devices in a controlled manner.”

“IT IS NECESSARY TO SLEEP AWAY FROM THE PHONE FOR A QUALITY SLEEP”

Assoc. Dr. Ögün stated that one of the biggest problems is sleeping by listening to or watching something on the mobile phone and said: “This causes serious sleep problems. These sleep problems create serious problems for us during the day. If you do not get a good sleep at night, you may become drowsy during the day.” There may be forgetfulness and lack of attention. Therefore, you need to sleep in a comfortable and appropriate environment, which we call ‘sleep hygiene’. You need to sleep in a dark and quiet room, away from television and phones. You can have a much better sleep when these are not present. These will affect your life during the day. .”

Pointing out that a good and quality sleep also provides protection from cardiovascular diseases, Ögün said, “It is not reasonable to sleep with a phone or tablet next to you as it disrupts sleep.”

