Longueuil: sentenced to more than $367,000 in fines and prison for tax fraud

The owner of a heating and air conditioning system installation company in Longueuil was sentenced to two years in prison and fines of more than $367,000 due to tax fraud.

Simon Lévesque, who heads the company Air Pur Québec, pleaded guilty to these charges of tax fraud in this verdict which finally fell on November 17, Revenu Québec indicated on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old man allegedly deliberately failed to declare his income and pay tax of $193,359. He also allegedly failed to declare and remit an amount of $121,741 regarding the goods and services tax (GST) and the Quebec sales tax (QST).

“During the period from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2017, the company Air Pur Québec invoiced and collected GST and QST on the products and services it provided, but it did not remit them to the tax authorities », specified Revenu Québec.

The investigation notably showed that Mr. Lévesque would have given a false invoice to 110 of his clients so that they could obtain an ÉcoRenov, LogiRénov or RénoVert tax credit greater than that to which they were entitled.

To have such a credit, the work must be undertaken by a qualified contractor holding a license from the Régie du logement du Québec, which was not the case for Mr. Lévesque and his company.

