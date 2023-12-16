LOOK. After losing to Bosuil, angry Sport

#losing #Bosuil #angry #Sport

Xavi is angry. Very angry. The 43-year-old coach of FC Barcelona does not understand why the Catalan media is suddenly so negative after the defeat in Antwerp. One Spanish journalist even suffered personally. “I read messages as if my father or mother has died.”

LOOK. Poisonous Xavi puts journalist in the shirt after losing to Bosuil

And whether the defeat in Antwerp will have an impact on FC Barcelona. Spanish – and especially Catalan – media are questioning Xavi’s ability. Only four of the last nine games were won. The most recent downer is the loss of the Bosuil. Although Barça had already qualified for the next round: a painful one on the very top stage. So in Catalonia they wonder whether the club’s legend is still the right man in the right place. Here and there the Catalan press makes insinuations that Xavi should fear for his job.

Personal attack

With a view to the home match against Valencia tonight, Xavi sat face to face with the same media on Friday afternoon. And he clearly had something to get off his chest. He does not understand why Catalan newspapers such as Mundo Deportivo, normally pro-Barça, are now expressing themselves so negatively. “It surprises me that people abandon ship when things go wrong. It’s important that we stay together. This also applies to the media. I don’t understand why we don’t do that. If we had been eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday (against Antwerp, ed.) I can still understand it. But that’s not how it is. Yes, we have to play better, but we are still in the race for four trophies (La Liga, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Supercup, ed.). Things are just written that are not correct.”

Xavi with Van Bommel after Antwerp-Barcelona. © BELGA

That’s the end of it? Not at all. Because one journalist had to suffer personally. Xavi personally attacked reporter David Bernabeu of the major Spanish newspaper ‘SPORT’. “A month ago you told me I was Barcelona’s Sir Alex Ferguson. You said that. And now I should be fired? I think I’m going crazy. Stability: that’s what this club needs. We are under construction and of course you will encounter holes in the road surface. But if we end up in a deep depression at every hole…

LOOK. The moments from Antwerp-Barcelona

And the man with a world title, eight national titles and four CL trophies as a player kept going. “I read messages as if there is a funeral, as if my father or mother has died. None of you congratulated me at the last press conference for reaching the next round of the Champions League. When we won against Atlético we were a 10 and now we are a 0. The media that sympathize with Barcelona cannot drop out at the first turn. We are the champion and the Super Cup holder. This team deserves nothing but respect.”

Just to say: that 3-2 against the Bosuil has a lot of resonance.

READ ALSO.

Only seven players covered more kilometers in the Champions League: Vermeeren’s impressive figures

© ANP / EPA

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access