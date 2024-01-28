#closely #brains #packaday #smoker #90yearold #grandmother

Look closely at the brains of a pack-a-day smoker and a 90-year-old grandmother.

She fell and hit her head and had to have a brain scan. There was no bleeding in the brain, but the X-ray picture was shocking. A 90-year-old grandmother and a pack-a-day smoker, only 66 years old, had a terrible memory. The wife could only hope that her memory loss would help her forget. smoking I once asked him to stop smoking and said it would be better to break up with his wife. Saikwan’s brain condition today (28 Jan. 2024) Dr. Pracha Kanyaprasit Neurosurgery specialist Revealed through the page of Doctor Pracha, brain surgeon. By comparing X-ray images of the brain to see them clearly. Between the brains of a 90-year-old grandmother and a 66-year-old man who regularly smokes a pack of cigarettes per day, Dr. Pracha said that both patients came to the hospital after having a slip and fall accident and hit their heads, so they came to the hospital for examination and treatment. Doctors took an X-ray and brain scan to determine if there was any bleeding in the brain. The test results did not find any bleeding in the brain. But what Dr. Pracha wants to use is a lesson. Warning about the dangers of cigarette smoke As shown in the X-ray image, it was found that the brain of a 90-year-old grandmother and the brain of a regular smoker were clearly different. The picture above is an X-ray film of the brain of a 66-year-old male patient from the X-ray image. The upper part of the brain is black. It shows that the remaining brain tissue is less than Grandma’s brain. (Picture below) This 66-year-old man began to have brain fog, very poor memory, forgetfulness, while his 90-year-old grandmother’s memory is still good. This is clearly seen from the X-ray image of Grandma’s brain. which is still in much better condition “Cigarettes cause memory loss. or Alzheimer’s This male patient’s case His wife hopes his poor memory will make him forget to smoke. If forced to quit smoking It’s better to break up with your wife. The fortune teller saw that he might forget his wife before smoking. People who quit smoking have very handsome hearts. If you’re stressed, go exercise. Don’t smoke. Cigarettes impair sex. Not fighting, not strong Cerebral hemorrhage, rupture, blockage, coronary artery disease myocardial ischemia cause death And cigarettes can cause cancer in every organ. Especially lung cancer,” Dr. Prachar stated in conclusion.