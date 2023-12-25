LOOK. Courtois made it romantic with Mishel and Loena Hendrickx shone in a striking outfit: this is how the sports stars celebrated Christmas | Sport

The (inter)national sports stars also celebrated Christmas. Below is an overview of how our Red Devils, but also other sports stars, spent Christmas Eve.

Red Devil Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura enjoyed a pleasant Christmas evening with their sons Thiago and Amadeo.

Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig celebrated Christmas Eve in America. They sealed their love with a big kiss.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna posed with a wide smile. Daughters Klara and Laura kissed each other.

Figure skater Loena Hendrickx hopes to reach great heights in 2024. On Instagram she wished her followers a happy Christmas.

Tennis player Yanina Wickmayer and her husband Jérôme gave daughter Luana Daniëlla a big treat.

Former Red Devil Axel Witsel and his wife Rafaella celebrated Christmas Eve together with daughters Maï-Li and Evy and son Aydji.

Red Lion Alexander Hendrickx went to a Christmas party with his handsome car.

Red Flame Tessa Wullaert and her partner Mathias spent the holidays in warm Egypt.

