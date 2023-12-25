LOOK. Courtois made it romantic with Mishel and Loena Hendrickx shone in a striking outfit: this is how the sports stars celebrated Christmas | Sport

#Courtois #romantic #Mishel #Loena #Hendrickx #shone #striking #outfit #sports #stars #celebrated #Christmas #Sport

The (inter)national sports stars also celebrated Christmas. Below is an overview of how our Red Devils, but also other sports stars, spent Christmas Eve.

Red Devil Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura enjoyed a pleasant Christmas evening with their sons Thiago and Amadeo.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig celebrated Christmas Eve in America. They sealed their love with a big kiss.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna posed with a wide smile. Daughters Klara and Laura kissed each other.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Figure skater Loena Hendrickx hopes to reach great heights in 2024. On Instagram she wished her followers a happy Christmas.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Tennis player Yanina Wickmayer and her husband Jérôme gave daughter Luana Daniëlla a big treat.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Former Red Devil Axel Witsel and his wife Rafaella celebrated Christmas Eve together with daughters Maï-Li and Evy and son Aydji.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Red Lion Alexander Hendrickx went to a Christmas party with his handsome car.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Red Flame Tessa Wullaert and her partner Mathias spent the holidays in warm Egypt.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

READ ALSO.

“Who knows what surprises will come”: we spoke to Lamborghini supplier Van der Poel and he fuels the mystery

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access