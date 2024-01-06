LOOK. “Everyone shouted for me to shoot, I had no other choice”: Emma Meesseman donates Fenerbahçe at the buzzer Turkish Cup | Sport

#shouted #shoot #choice #Emma #Meesseman #donates #Fenerbahçe #buzzer #Turkish #Cup #Sport

What a class from Emma Meesseman (30). At the buzzer she presented Fenerbahçe with the Turkish Cup. “Everyone shouted at me to shoot, I had no other choice,” she laughs at VTM NIEUWS. Another prize in her trophy case, her twentieth now. Meesseman was also named MVP.

LOOK. Meesseman: “I had no other choice, I had to shoot”

With Fenerbahçe, Meesseman took on defending champion Mersin in the Turkish Cup final. After regular playing time, the score was 71-71 thanks to a great comeback by Mersin.

So overtime. It was a nail-biter. With Meesseman as the absolute heroine. Because at 76-76 she turned away nicely and she had no doubts about the three-point line. That wasn’t possible, with only one second left on the clock. Well, Meesseman did what she so often does at important moments: score. So on the buzzer. The shot of the win: 79-76. The Belgian Cat screamed with joy and was overwhelmed by teammates and staff. What a moment.

“Everyone was shouting for me to shoot, I looked at the clock and saw that I had no other choice. It immediately felt good when the ball took off. And just in time, fantastic! This is what you dream of as a child. To score and decide a match in the final. Individually this is one of the most beautiful experiences you can have.”

LOOK. Meesseman scores with a buzzer beater in overtime

Meesseman rounded off a strong performance with her late three-pointer. She totaled 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in the final. She also recorded commendable figures in the semi-finals (22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) against Ormanspor and the quarter-finals against Nesibe Aydin (11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists).

Meesseman is doing what she also did in 2023: winning prizes. Last year she won the EuroLeague, the Turkish title and the European Super Cup with top club Fenerbahçe. Now the cup is added. “My twentieth trophy already? I don’t keep track of that,” Meesseman is shocked. She was also named MVP.

Yet Meesseman is not going too fast: “The season is still long, a cup like that is of course nice. But we also hope to compete for the EuroLeague and the Turkish title this year. So we don’t have time to party, we immediately focus on the next goal.”

LOOK. Meesseman is named MVP

