Look how much it costs to go see the Lara Cardinals in the Round Robin (+Prices)

The Lara Cardinals will be present in the Round Robin of the 2023-2024 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and their fans ALREADY know how much money they have to invest to go to the games at the Antonio Herrer Gutiérrez Stadium in Barquisimeto.

The twilight team qualified for the Postseason after finishing the regular round in first place in the standings and this Tuesday, January 2, they published through their social networks the cost of tickets to go to the stadium during this instance.

In addition, Cardenales also gave news to the team’s fans who are season ticket holders.

Ticket prices

  • Bleachers: $2
  • Preferred: $4
  • Side Chairs: $6
  • Center Chairs: $10
  • VIP Premium: $12
  • VIP Gold: $25
  • VIP Land: $25

Subscription prices

  • Right side: $40
  • Left side: $46
  • Center Chairs: $56
  • VIP Premium: $70
  • VIP Gold and VIP Land: $160

Cardenales de Lara debuts in the LVBP 2023-2024 Round Robin this Tuesday, January 2, when they host Tiburones de La Guaira in Barquisimeto.

