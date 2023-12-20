LOOK. ‘Orange Peel theory’ goes viral on TikTok: “This is how you test whether someone really loves you” | The best thing on the web

#Orange #Peel #theory #viral #TikTok #test #loves #web

Videos of people peeling oranges are circulating on TikTok. The ‘Orange Peel Theory’ supposedly tests whether someone really cares about you. The idea is to ask a loved one for a small favor, such as peeling an orange. Does that person do that? Then that shows that you can also ask someone for bigger favors. The trend is based on another theory coined by relationship therapist Dr. John Gottman.

Editorial Dec. 20 2023

WATCH ALSO. ‘Name a woman’ challenge embarrasses men

WATCH ALSO. People on TikTok fight colds with… honey and garlic:

WATCH ALSO. Thousands of TikTok users suddenly eat oranges in the shower:

‘Orange Peel theory’ goes viral on TikTok © TikTok

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Donny van de Beek reaches agreement and continues his career in the Bundesliga

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
GeenStijl: Annus Horribilis 2023 – The last convulsion of the writing monkey Don Arturo (50)
Posted on
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami
Posted on
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Woman loses her nose after discovering cancer and undergoing two surgeries
Posted on
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
‘Cold wave warning’ Gwanghwamun time below freezing all day in Seoul
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News