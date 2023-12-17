LOOK. Remco Evenepoel and teammates go crazy during the Barcelona match, which again cannot win | Foreign Football

#Remco #Evenepoel #teammates #crazy #Barcelona #match #win #Foreign #Football

It’s a crisis in Barcelona. After defeats against Girona and Antwerp, they were also unable to beat Valencia. The Catalans took the lead, but conceded the equalizer fifteen minutes before the end. And all under the approving eye of ex-footballer and top cyclist Remco Evenepoel!

Notable attendees at Valencia-Barcelona: staff and riders of the Soudal Quick-Step cycling team, including Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian champion is preparing the new cycling season in Spain, together with his teammates, and went to take a look at Estadio Mestalla. “No cycling tonight, but time to attend the match between Valencia and Barcelona with the team,” Evenepoel wrote on Instagram.

In images distributed by Soudal Quick-Step, we see Julian Alaphilippe going crazy on ABBA’s Gimme Gimme Gimme, probably before the match.

LOOK. Evenepoel and teammates are present in Valencia

Evenepoel and co only saw Barcelona play good football after fifteen minutes. After a big chance for Yaremchuk, they really woke up. The Catalans pressed more and more, Lewandowski almost scored a world goal in the first half.

Barcelona continued to grow in the game. After an excellent start to the second half, Frenkie de Jong suddenly made a wonderful pass. João Félix was able to finish easily via Raphinha. The hardest part seemed to be over for Barça, but the engine started to sputter again.

In minute 70, the sea suddenly opened completely at Barcelona, ​​allowing Guillamón to lash out. And how! The Valencian curled the ball beautifully into the far corner. Another setback for Barcelona, ​​which could once again fall further behind Girona and Real Madrid. They will only come into action on Sunday.

90’+7′

End of second half

81′

Ilkay Gündogan is replaced by Lamine Yamal

81′

Jésus Vázquez is replaced by Yarek Gasiorowski

81′

Diego López is replaced by Dimitri Foulquier

81′

Hugo Duro is replaced by Alberto Marí

80′

Yellow card for João Cancelo

77′

Yellow card for Frenkie de Jong

72′

Fran Perez is replaced by Selim Amallah

72′

João Félix is ​​replaced by Ferran Torres

70′

1-1 GOAL to Hugo Guillamón!

The equalizer out of nowhere! The sea suddenly opens near Barcelona, ​​allowing Guillamón to lash out. And how! The Valencian curls the ball beautifully into the far corner. Barça is back to square one!

65′

Yellow card for Fran Perez

62′

Roman Yaremchuk is replaced by Sergi Canos

Again no goal for Roman Yaremchuk. Sergi Canos comes to relieve the Ukrainian.

55′

0-1 GOAL from João Félix!

Hit for Barcelona! After an excellent start to the second half, Frenkie de Jong delivered a wonderful pass. João Félix can easily finish via Raphinha. Barça leads!

52′

Gundogan kicks wide

The first big chance of the second half is for Barcelona. Gundogan gets the ball on a silver platter, but shoots wide. The midfielder could and should have done more with that.

45′

Second half kicked off

45’+4′

End of first half

Rest in Valencia! Barcelona struggled for a while in the first fifteen minutes, but then pressed more and more. Lewandowski almost scored a world goal, but for now the score is still 0-0.

37′

Valencia again

Valencia comes out ahead again and that is dangerous again! A hard cross shoots just wide. Fortunately for Barcelona, ​​no one runs into it.

29′

Just not a world goal

Lewandowski almost scores the goal of the season! The striker hits a high ball from the side with an acrobatic movement towards the goal in one go, full on Mamardashvili’s fists. What a staircase.

22′

Yaremchuk not near the ball

The game is going well up and down in Valencia. Pedri loses the ball, on the counterattack Yaremchuk, who has broken through – plays the ball too far in front of him – albeit in an offside position.

18′

Valencia has the upper hand

It is Valencia that has the upper hand in the first fifteen minutes, with Barcelona it all has to come from their Polish striker. He takes another hard shot from a distance, again without success.

