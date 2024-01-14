LOOK. The wonderful moment between fooling Guardiola and De Bruyne after the latter’s masterclass | Sport

#wonderful #moment #fooling #Guardiola #Bruyne #latters #masterclass #Sport

Newcastle United knelt before a king. A king who fooled around with his coach after the match. After his brilliance and class on his return to the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne had a wonderful moment with Pep Guardiola. A push, fists clenched, but above all: a heartfelt hug. The City coach added a joke at his press moment.

LOOK. Guardiola and De Bruyne are fooling around with each other

His coach walked right up to him. Because what had De Bruyne done again, on his return to the Premier League after five months of absence? It produced wonderful images. Pep Guardiola gave ‘KDB’ a push and clenched his fists with a loud shout before falling into the arms of his great trendsetter. ‘KDB’ accepted it with a wall-to-wall smile and received compliments from Pep. Along the lines of: “What have you done now?”

These are images that go viral on social media. City fans and lovers of the game tout court are over the moon that De Bruyne is back. That hug between coach and star player warms the hearts a little more.

“But I am so angry and grumpy with De Bruyne,” Guardiola said with a joke afterwards. A joke after the big discharge. “His first touch was a free kick, but he didn’t score… No seriously. When Kevin gets the ball and he has people running around him, he is really unique.”

Some of De Bruyne’s goals are works of art. Some of his assists too.

There is a serious scar on the back of his thigh that will forever remind him of that hamstring procedure. Yet doctor Geert Declercq did not cut away the genius last summer.

The brush with his right hand in Newcastle on Saturday evening was one for a museum. Where you can also hang a selection of those 170 other goals and hundreds of assists.

LOOK. Kevin De Bruyne’s wonderful equalizer

The kick had the right weight, the right direction. A subtle ball in the far corner where an opponent had actually expected a swipe with the left hand.

A thing of beauty. The master is back. He underlined this with a second stroke – a fantastic pass for the winner to Oscar Bobb in the closing minutes.

LOOK. De Bruyne’s fantastic assist on the 2-3

De Bruyne fell to his knees. During his comeback last weekend in the FA Cup, he immediately scored an assist. But his return to the Premier League was one like he could never have imagined. He cried out.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp alluded to it. The Premier League is shaking and shaking now that De Bruyne is back. In Newcastle they could hear it, players could feel it, millions of viewers could see it. De Bruyne is fit, De Bruyne is fearless, De Bruyne divides, De Bruyne saves City. De Bruyne 2.0 looks a lot like De Bruyne 1.0 except for the head of hair. As if the hamstring had never snapped.

City ultimately deservedly took the three points at Newcastle. A 2-1 deficit was recovered with the help of ‘King Kev’. Even though the substitute came just past the hour mark a few minutes later than planned – he had to stand alongside Guardiola for minutes until the ball rolled out and he was finally allowed onto the field.

De Bruyne relegated the 70 minutes before his contribution to a footnote. Too bad for that wonderful heel goal from Bernardo Silva and the great resistance of the Magpies. The other Red Devil, Jérémy Doku, did not reach his best level.

The last word belongs to the Instagram post of Erling Haaland, Man City’s injured top scorer. The crown on De Bruyne’s head says it all.

De Bruyne: “I can’t handle 90 minutes”

“I missed it, but it is what it is,” De Bruyne said afterwards. “I had a serious injury and so I needed time, but I enjoyed myself. Coming back had more to do with willpower than anything else, really crazy actually. I know I can’t handle ninety minutes right now, but I can handle half an hour. I can feel it in my lungs, especially in the cold now.”

At 32, De Bruyne is on the bench for the first time in his career, and he is not used to that: “I don’t know what to expect, because I have never experienced this before. I work very hard and have had to change a few things, but when you are used to playing everything all the time, it is difficult to adapt.”

The injury came as a hard blow: “It’s a sour pill at first, but I’m not someone who sits still. I’ve enjoyed myself by doing things I could never do otherwise. Of course I had to work hard to get back.” Now he still has to find competition rhythm, but he seems to be getting into shape: “I hope so. I will continue to work hard to regain my focus.”

He certainly looked sharp and he had an immediate impact: “That goal was good and so was my assist. The cross was good, but the effort from Oscar (Bobb) was great, really great. I kept an eye on his running action, because if he doesn’t sprint there, I can never give him that ball.”

It remained exciting until the end: “Newcastle is always a difficult trip, but we want to become champions again. We are now back at the top.”

De Bruyne’s substitute in figures:

Live blog

view new updates view important updates

90’+4′

End of second half

90’+1′

2-3 GOAL van Oscar Bobb!

And is he back! Kevin De Bruyne orchestrates Man City’s comeback with an assist in addition to his goal. Oscar Bobb still had some work to do when he was put in goal. The Norwegian top talent passes Dúbravka with a croqueta, who cannot believe that they gave this away in the last minute of the match.

85′

Newcastle United under pressure

De Bruyne spreads crosses and City forces Newcastle against the back line. Can the Magpies break out again with a counter or will they still bow at the end of the match?

86′

Anthony Gordon is replaced by Lewis Hall

82′

Jéremy Doku is replaced by Oscar Bobb

74′

2-2 GOAL by Kevin De Bruyne!

The Red Devil does manage to outwit Martin Dúbravka. He slides the ball into the bottom left corner with feeling. What a luxury to be able to bring Kevin De Bruyne off the bench to correct such a crooked situation! The equalizer!

72′

City moves up a speed

Opportunity after opportunity now in St. James’ Park. City increases the pressure and pushes Newcastle against the backline.

69′

Bernardo Silva is replaced by Kevin De Bruyne

Our compatriot was immediately allowed to back a free kick from 17 meters. His kick ends in the Newcastle wall.

67′

Kovačić with a deflected ball

Dúbravka is a good goalkeeper, but the balls he has to grab are now not impossible. This time there was more venom in the attempt. Mateo Kovačić’s kick deviates, but not enough to mislead the goalkeeper.

60′

Alvarez from the penalty spot

No penalty has been called, but the Argentinian can shoot from eleven meters. He also aims too centrally and the Slovakian between the posts guards the Newcastle lead.

55′

Foden from the second zone

City is looking for the equalizer, but so far in the second half they have not created any major goal chances. Foden gives it a try, but his shot is far too soft and central.

55′

Yellow card for Bernardo Silva

52′

Dúbravka takes a free kick from the square

Julian Alvarez aims a free kick into the nearest corner, but the Slovakian goalkeeper is alert.

45′

Second half kicked off

45’+9′

End of first half

45+7′

Doku with the threat

Jérémy Doku dribbles into the box, but is unable to create a goal threat. He can’t get more than a corner kick.

45’+5′

Yellow card for Rodri

37′

2-1 GOAL van Anthony Gordon!

Two minutes, that’s how long Newcastle needs to turn this lopsided situation around. Two quick counters result in two goals and Man City can get back to work.

35′

