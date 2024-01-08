LOOK. “They were going to throw me out of every club, but I won a prize everywhere”: Ronny Deila responds sharply to a question about criticism | Club Brugge

#throw #club #won #prize #Ronny #Deila #responds #sharply #question #criticism #Club #Brugge

“We want to win the Conference League.” So, the ambition of Club Brugge and coach Ronny Deila (48) is clear. Despite a changeable first half of the season, the Norwegian blue-black trainer is showing self-confidence. “But if we only finish third in the competition, so be it.”

LOOK. Ronny Deila about the criticism: “I have won prizes everywhere”

Club Brugge is laying the foundation for the second half of the season in sunny Marbella. The southern Spanish coastal city is familiar territory for coach Ronny Deila, because the Norwegian has an apartment there. Deila is therefore at ease there. In an interview with VTM News journalist Jarno Bertho, the blue-black coach gives a confident impression and does not avoid a subject.

When it comes to the criticism after Club’s mixed first half of the season, especially in its own country – which is only fifth – the Norwegian reacts as if stung by a wasp. “I’m used to the criticism. At big clubs – whether Club, Standard or Celtic – you always come under pressure. They would throw me out of every club, but in the end I won a prize everywhere.”

Deila is on a roll when it comes to opinions about his person. “I call it a circus. Everything revolves around ‘clicks’ and everyone wants to have an opinion. If you can’t deal with that, you have no business in this world.”

LOOK. Ronny Deila: “If we come third, so be it”

Club is still participating on three fronts after the winter break, but in the competition the gap to leader Union is already fourteen points. A new title seems far away at the moment. “But if we only come third, so be it,” Deila retorts. “Only one can be the best. That doesn’t mean the others are ‘shit’, right? I know what Club has achieved in recent years and that is incredible, but it is a strong competition. Won’t we become champions? Okay, then we’ll just try to do better next season.”

Deila seems to put prices into perspective and points out the importance of ‘the process’ several times during the interview, but make no mistake: he is also ambitious. “We want to win the Conference League. You need some luck, but anything is possible. We have the qualities to beat any team.”

