LOOK. “This is not possible and should not be done, sorry”: AA Gent swallows first home defeat of the season after defensive mistakes | Jupiler Pro League

#Gent #swallows #home #defeat #season #defensive #mistakes #Jupiler #Pro #League

Defensive mistakes and missed opportunities were punished. AA Gent suffered a painful home defeat against KV Mechelen. Give Hein that reinforcement quickly.

LOOK. Vanhaezebrouck: “This is not possible and should not be done, sorry”

Twelve days. AA Gent still has that long to strengthen itself this winter. And that will be necessary if it is to realize its ambitions, namely competing for a prize. That became clear once again against KV Mechelen.

The Buffaloes dominated against a waiting Mechelen. Ball possession, a handful of chances. Gerkens decided on Coucke, debutant Yokota missed his shot. AA Gent lacked efficiency. And it immediately got the lid on the nose.

Agbor headed a cross away centrally, straight at Lauberbach. He kicked the post, but in the restart Foulon still scored: 0-1. Against the flow of the game – AA Gent did not deserve this. AA Gent remained the best team. Kums with a subtle tap, Cuypers waited a little too long and kicked Coucke.

In the meantime, a top talent scored on his basic debut for Olympique Lyon: Malick Fofana. No matter how fantastic his transfer is for the accounts, he will be dearly missed in Ghent. Not that his replacement, Daisuke Yokoto, did poorly in his debut. A few threats, good ball touches and drive. But he will need time to adapt to this level. Just before half time, AA Gent escaped the 0-2. Van Hecke was unable to punish Brown’s missteps.

© BELGIUM

It wasn’t until the hour mark that the Buffaloes came alongside. De Sart, the best man on the field, with a striking bang in the bottom right corner: 1-1. AA Gent kept trying. Cuypers came into position twice, twice encountering an excellent Coucke. Where has his rush instinct from last season gone? Six goals in 19 league matches is not enough for a striker from AA Gent. Wondering which ‘nine’ the Buffalos will bring in next…

Although defensive reinforcement must also be the priority in the coming days. Because in the end Kandouss went wrong, not for the first time this season. He just gave the ball away, the young Bill Antonio took advantage: 1-2. A blow for AA Ghent. Hein Vanhaezebrouck could hardly believe it. Oh how he misses Watanabe, who did not even get to play a minute with Japan at the Asian Cup.

AA Gent suffered its first home defeat in the competition. Racing Genk and Club can sneak closer this weekend.

© BELGIUM

Live blog

view new updates view important updates

95′

Coucke takes!

Coucke takes De Sart’s free kick!

90’+6′

End of second half

95′

Deposit? No!

Van Hecke blocks Depoitre’s shot.

90’+5′

Yellow card for Jannes Van Hecke

89′

Geoffry Hairemans is replaced by Dirk Junior Asare

89′

Geoffry Hairemans is replaced by Isaac Asante

83′

1-2 GOAL van Bill Antonio!

Kandouss is beaten in the middle of the back! Malede runs away with it and taps to Antonio who makes his very first!

82′

Samoise over!

Come on, take off the gloves because AA Gent has created a chance. Samoise goes over.

80′

Antonio? No!

Antonio can apparently only tackle Schmidt, but Brown returns well.

79′

Pflücke with an excellent cross

Once again Mechelen on a free kick, but Agbor clears Pflücke’s excellent ball.

78′

Daisuke Yokota is replaced by Noah Fadiga

77′

Bates with a risk

Bates plays back on Coucke, but is lucky that Cuypers is just not there!

75′

Kerim Mrabti is replaced by Bill Leeroy Antonio

75′

Daam Foulon is replaced by Patrick Pflücke

73′

Again of the same!

Cuypers can take another swing, again Coucke stands firm.

72′

Cuypers? Coucke takes!

Cuypers can take a swing at Brown’s cross, but Coucke keeps an excellent match! He also whips this ball out of his goal!

70′

Brown over

Brown tries from the second line, but his shot is, like his match, below average.

64′

Bates moves off the line

Egg like this after 2-1. Agbor can finish from close range, Bates saves on the goal line. Mechelen gasps.

64′

Pieter Gerkens is replaced by Laurent Depoitre

63′

Omri Gandelman is replaced by Tibe de Vlieger

load more

Statistics

Line-up

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access