LOOK. Unparalleled kick Alexander-Arnold goes around the world, Liverpool alone leader after goal festival against Newcastle | Premier League

#Unparalleled #kick #AlexanderArnold #world #Liverpool #leader #goal #festival #Newcastle #Premier #League

Liverpool have started the new year excellently. It won 4-2 against Newcastle and will therefore remain leader in the Premier League for a while. The visitors only buckled in the final quarter. An unlikely shot from Alexander-Arnold hit the crossbar. The goal of the year was almost already scored on January 1.

A closed first half between Liverpool and Newcastle. Both clubs each saw a goal canceled and Mohamed Salah missed a penalty. Botman made a mistake and gave away a penalty. Martin Dubravka turned and the rebound was fired wildly over by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, he has a kicking technique that is impressive. In the 39th minute he shot at goal from an impossible position, but his shot hit the crossbar. The goal of the year had almost already been scored.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

In the second half it became a goal celebration. Salah opened the scoring. He finished a beautiful attack perfectly. Alexander Isak then knocked Van Dijk in the back to make it 1-1 and Curtis Jones’ goal (3-1) was also impressive.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Then it was the Dutch’s turn. Gakpo, who had just come on, was released by a wonderful ball from the outside of Salah’s foot and he scored to make it 4-1. Botman then headed in the second Newcastle goal from a corner. In the final phase, Diogo Jota seemed to drop, but referee Anthony Taylor still gave a penalty. Salah again got behind it and now he hit the target.

Also Read:  RUGBY 15-MADAGASCAR CUP

© AFP

Liverpool achieved another victory and is now three points ahead of number two Aston Villa. Manchester City and Arsenal follow on five points, although Pep Guardiola’s team still has a game in hand.

© AP © AP

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Netanyahu’s justice reform package was mowed down in Israel
Netanyahu’s justice reform package was mowed down in Israel
Posted on
You’ve never used lemon, vinegar and bread like this: the foolproof trick for flawless cooking
You’ve never used lemon, vinegar and bread like this: the foolproof trick for flawless cooking
Posted on
2024: the year of empathetic area development
2024: the year of empathetic area development
Posted on
Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news
Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News