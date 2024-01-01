LOOK. Unparalleled kick Alexander-Arnold goes around the world, Liverpool alone leader after goal festival against Newcastle | Premier League

#Unparalleled #kick #AlexanderArnold #world #Liverpool #leader #goal #festival #Newcastle #Premier #League

Liverpool have started the new year excellently. It won 4-2 against Newcastle and will therefore remain leader in the Premier League for a while. The visitors only buckled in the final quarter. An unlikely shot from Alexander-Arnold hit the crossbar. The goal of the year was almost already scored on January 1.

A closed first half between Liverpool and Newcastle. Both clubs each saw a goal canceled and Mohamed Salah missed a penalty. Botman made a mistake and gave away a penalty. Martin Dubravka turned and the rebound was fired wildly over by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, he has a kicking technique that is impressive. In the 39th minute he shot at goal from an impossible position, but his shot hit the crossbar. The goal of the year had almost already been scored.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

In the second half it became a goal celebration. Salah opened the scoring. He finished a beautiful attack perfectly. Alexander Isak then knocked Van Dijk in the back to make it 1-1 and Curtis Jones’ goal (3-1) was also impressive.

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

Then it was the Dutch’s turn. Gakpo, who had just come on, was released by a wonderful ball from the outside of Salah’s foot and he scored to make it 4-1. Botman then headed in the second Newcastle goal from a corner. In the final phase, Diogo Jota seemed to drop, but referee Anthony Taylor still gave a penalty. Salah again got behind it and now he hit the target.

© AFP

Liverpool achieved another victory and is now three points ahead of number two Aston Villa. Manchester City and Arsenal follow on five points, although Pep Guardiola’s team still has a game in hand.

© AP © AP

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access