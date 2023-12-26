Looking back at the laptops of 2023

#laptops

Tweakers’ test lab and laptop editorial team have not been idle in 2023. The year is not quite over yet, but so far we have tested 173 laptops in our test lab and, as usual, six Laptop Best Buy Guides, various reviews and a round-up have been published. In this article we look back at the laptop tech of 2023 and ahead to 2024. Before we do that, we ask the editors of the laptop editorial team what they think is the most memorable laptop of 2023.

Friso: I am very fond of OLED screens and what is better than an OLED screen on a laptop? Two OLED screens of course! But without kidding, I was quite impressed with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9 this year. That laptop has two OLED screens and that appears to work better than the foldables that Lenovo and ASUS previously released. With two panels you have more screen surface, you don’t have a crease in the middle of the screen and the construction is less vulnerable. Moreover, the two screens appeared to work surprisingly well in practice. I expect we will see this concept more often in 2024.

Jelle: The laptop that made me happy in 2023 and that we paid quite a lot of attention to is the Framework Laptop. In 2022, Framework released its modular laptop with Intel’s eleventh generation processor and an upgrade to the twelfth generation followed, but in 2023 Framework has shown, in my opinion, that it is here to stay. There was an upgrade to the thirteenth Intel generation, but also a Zen4 motherboard, a case that allows you to turn your old motherboard into a desktop PC and the announcement of the Framework 16, which will have an interchangeable video card. A removable video card in a laptop? It’s been a long time since I last saw that.

So much for the subjective feelings of your laptop editors. On the following pages we switch to the hard figures, for a look back at 2023. Merry Christmas and enjoy reading.