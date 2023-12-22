Lőrinc Mészáros bought a Bosnian cement factory for Christmas

2023. december 22. – 13:08

The Butcher Group is expanding in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Talentis Group Zrt., a subsidiary of Lőrinc Mészáros, bought the cement production company Lukavac Cement doo owned by Austrian Asamer Baustoffe AG, the company group said in a statement published on MTI. The entire transaction was completed on Thursday, with the completion of the due diligence process and the signing of the contract.

In addition to its interests in Croatia, Romania, Austria and Germany, the Mészáros Group has now also expanded its foreign presence in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“It gives me pleasure that the Mészáros Group continues to increase the number of its foreign subsidiaries, thanks to which we are now conducting successful business activities not only on the domestic market”

said Lőrinc Mészáros. According to the country’s richest man, the acquisition of the company will also greatly contribute to mitigating domestic raw material supply problems. “Our goal is for the company to provide our group with a strong foundation for growth in the construction industry. In the future, we will continue to look for new opportunities in the domestic and international markets,” he added.

The cement production company Lukavac Cement was founded in 1974 and was privatized in 2001 by the Austrian Asamer group. The company has a 50 percent stake in the Vijenac limestone mine, which also supplies aggregates to other plants and construction companies. In 2014, the company expanded its activities with the production of ready-mixed concrete, the concrete plants are located in Sarajevo and Banja Luka.

