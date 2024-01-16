Lose weight with bananas? This is how many calories a banana has

#Lose #weight #bananas #calories #banana
The question of how many calories a banana has cannot be answered in general terms because it depends on the size of the banana. Here you can find out how healthy bananas generally are.
Calories in a banana: The size is important
Die Calorie count one Banana varies depending on yours Size. Here are the average calorie values for different banana sizes:
- Small banana (15-18 cm): About 90 kcal
- Medium Banana (18-20 cm): Approximately 105 kcal
- Large banana (20-23 cm): Around 121 kcal
Note that these values are only approximate and vary depending on Maturity and Sort the banana easily vary. Compared to other fruits, bananas are relative rich in calories. Nevertheless, they are because of their many health benefits an excellent choice for a balanced diet.
The yellow fruit consists mainly of water and carbohydrates. It contains little protein and almost no fat. In unripe, green bananas are the carbohydrates mainly in the form of Strength and resistant starch available. However, during the ripening process, this starch turns into sugars, including glucose, fructose and sucrose.
By the way: In addition to bananas, other foods also have an undeservedly bad reputation.
In the video: Charlotte Karlinder explains why you shouldn’t throw away brown bananas
Bananas contain important nutrients
In addition to calories, bananas also contain a variety of others important nutrients. Here are some of them:
Can bananas help you lose weight?
Bananas have one on average Calorie content of about 100 kcal per piece. They are extremely filling and offer a wealth of important nutrients. Various studies have shown that the Intake of fiber from fruit and vegetables are a significant factor in maintaining a healthy weight and supporting weight loss.
As already mentioned, a significant amount of resistant starch is present, particularly in unripe, green bananas. This property makes them very filling and can help curb appetite. Contain bananas resistant starch granules, one of three varieties of resistant starch. Due to the structure of its starch chains and starch granules, it cannot be completely broken down in the digestive system. Similar types of resistant starch can be found in raw corn and unripe potatoes, for example. During digestion, only about a tenth of the starch absorbed reaches the large intestine unchanged. This has the consequence that the body absorbs fewer calories from foodif you eat unripe, green bananas.
A 2010 Mexican study found that consuming 24 grams of resistant starch from bananas daily for four weeks resulted in a significant Weight loss of 1.2 kilograms led.
Are bananas healthy?
Bananas are not only delicious, but also extremely healthy. Here are some reasons why they deserve a permanent place in your diet:
Read how to get rid of swollen legs and feet here:
Our conclusion on the calorie content of bananas
Of course, you won’t lose weight with bananas alone. Nevertheless, you can integrate them into a balanced diet to achieve the goal of four to five servings of fruit or vegetables per day to reach. In addition, bananas contribute to a long-lasting feeling of satiety, which reduces cravings for sweets. Unripe, green bananas in particular provide some health benefits. So if you are looking for a sweet but healthy snack option, banana is an excellent choice.
In the clip: The easiest banana ice cream in the world
Check out which delicious recipes you can conjure up with bananas: