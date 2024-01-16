Lose weight with bananas? This is how many calories a banana has

#Lose #weight #bananas #calories #banana

The question of how many calories a banana has cannot be answered in general terms because it depends on the size of the banana. Here you can find out how healthy bananas generally are.

Calories in a banana: The size is important

Die Calorie count one Banana varies depending on yours Size. Here are the average calorie values ​​for different banana sizes:

Small banana (15-18 cm): About 90 kcal

Medium Banana (18-20 cm): Approximately 105 kcal

Large banana (20-23 cm): Around 121 kcal

Note that these values ​​are only approximate and vary depending on Maturity and Sort the banana easily vary. Compared to other fruits, bananas are relative rich in calories. Nevertheless, they are because of their many health benefits an excellent choice for a balanced diet.

The yellow fruit consists mainly of water and carbohydrates. It contains little protein and almost no fat. In unripe, green bananas are the carbohydrates mainly in the form of Strength and resistant starch available. However, during the ripening process, this starch turns into sugars, including glucose, fructose and sucrose.

Bananas contain important nutrients

In addition to calories, bananas also contain a variety of others important nutrients. Here are some of them:

Fiber: Bananas are rich in fiber, especially pectin. Fiber contributes to digestive health by promoting intestinal movement, preventing constipation and building healthy intestinal flora.

Vitamins and minerals: Bananas are an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals, including: Vitamin C: A powerful antioxidant that supports immune function. Vitamin B6: Important for metabolism and the formation of red blood cells. Potassium: Regulates blood pressure and is crucial for muscle and nerve function.

Antioxidants: Bananas contain antioxidants such as dopamine and catechins, which can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. The riper the banana, the higher the antioxidant content.

Can bananas help you lose weight?

Bananas have one on average Calorie content of about 100 kcal per piece. They are extremely filling and offer a wealth of important nutrients. Various studies have shown that the Intake of fiber from fruit and vegetables are a significant factor in maintaining a healthy weight and supporting weight loss.

As already mentioned, a significant amount of resistant starch is present, particularly in unripe, green bananas. This property makes them very filling and can help curb appetite. Contain bananas resistant starch granules, one of three varieties of resistant starch. Due to the structure of its starch chains and starch granules, it cannot be completely broken down in the digestive system. Similar types of resistant starch can be found in raw corn and unripe potatoes, for example. During digestion, only about a tenth of the starch absorbed reaches the large intestine unchanged. This has the consequence that the body absorbs fewer calories from foodif you eat unripe, green bananas.

A 2010 Mexican study found that consuming 24 grams of resistant starch from bananas daily for four weeks resulted in a significant Weight loss of 1.2 kilograms led.

Are bananas healthy?

Bananas are not only delicious, but also extremely healthy. Here are some reasons why they deserve a permanent place in your diet:

Heart Health: Thanks to their high potassium content, bananas help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Potassium also has a dehydrating effect as it reduces excess sodium stores.

Digestive promotion: The fiber in bananas supports healthy digestion. The pectin it contains ensures regular bowel movements.

Immune system: The high vitamin C content in bananas supports the body’s defenses and protects the body from diseases.

Energy and performance: The carbohydrates in bananas are an excellent source of energy that helps athletes and active people increase their performance and recover faster.

Mood enhancer: Bananas are one of the mood-boosting foods. Because they contain the amino acid tryptophan, which is converted in the body into serotonin – a neurotransmitter that improves mood and reduces stress.

Skin Health: The vitamin A content in bananas promotes skin health and helps protect it from premature aging. Bananas can also be used topically to soothe skin irritations. For example, rubbing the inside of the shell over the skin can relieve itching after an insect bite.

Pregnancy Nutrient: Pregnant women benefit from bananas as they contain folic acid, which is important for the healthy development of the baby in the womb.

Nervous system: Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, which plays a key role in supporting the nervous system and promoting the formation of neurotransmitters.

Bone Health: The high fructooligosaccharides (multiple sugars) content in bananas promotes the absorption of calcium and other important nutrients that help maintain healthy bones.

Insulin sensitivity: Insulin resistance is one of the leading risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes. Recent studies suggest that consuming 15 to 30 grams of resistant starch daily can improve insulin sensitivity by 33 to 50 percent in just four weeks. Unripe, green bananas promote insulin sensitivity. However, there are also studies that question this theory. Further research is required to make a clear statement.

Our conclusion on the calorie content of bananas

Of course, you won’t lose weight with bananas alone. Nevertheless, you can integrate them into a balanced diet to achieve the goal of four to five servings of fruit or vegetables per day to reach. In addition, bananas contribute to a long-lasting feeling of satiety, which reduces cravings for sweets. Unripe, green bananas in particular provide some health benefits. So if you are looking for a sweet but healthy snack option, banana is an excellent choice.

