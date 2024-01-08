Lose weight with buckwheat, quinoa & co.

#Lose #weight #buckwheat #quinoa

the essentials in brief

Carbohydrates have a bad reputation: they are considered fattening foods. And yet we need them because carbohydrates give us energy and supply our muscles and brain. It is important to look closely: many foods contain vital carbohydrates and at the same time support weight loss. What you should eat to stay healthy and lose extra pounds.

Why are carbohydrates important?

In order to lose a few kilos, you have to give up carbohydrates completely? On the contrary, because the right carbohydrates are even beneficial for reducing body fat. Healthy carbs are important sources of energy so that the body functions properly. If you don’t get the macronutrients it contains over a longer period of time, you may experience difficulty concentrating, fatigue, muscle loss and headaches. The right carbohydrates support the body in burning fat, build muscle mass because they are also rich in protein, ensure low blood sugar levels and lower blood pressure and blood lipid levels.

At a glance: Foods with complex carbohydrates

Whole wheat pasta

Whole grain bread

whole grain products

generally legumes

potatoes

dried fruit

oatmeal

Have you already tried a few things to lose weight? Juice cleanse, low carb, Paleo and Co.? Maybe it’s because of these small, typical mistakes you make at dinner that the scales don’t tip downwards. And these 5 inconspicuous habits also make you fat! Try changing your diet, there are a few foods that can help you lose weight.

Lose weight with carbohydrates?

The carbohydrates in whole grains contain concentrated nutrients and fiber, which not only keep us full for a particularly long time, but are also responsible for ensuring that digestion functions properly. In addition, the high protein content contained in whole grain products provides lasting satiety. It regulates our blood sugar levels and supports muscle building. Here come the top 10 carbohydrate-rich foods that will help you lose weight!

Good to know: There is also an upper limit for the intake of energy-rich foods. The German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends around 500 grams of carbohydrates per day, most of which should be whole grain products.

1. Legumes

They are simply part of a healthy diet: legumes such as kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils. Black beans are rich in fiber and fill you up quickly – ideal for a slim figure! Although black beans also contain carbohydrates, these are absorbed in the small intestine in a timely manner, which prevents them from all entering the bloodstream at the same time. Kidney beans are particularly rich in fiber and protein, and they also improve blood sugar control. Chickpeas are also legumes and are an excellent source of plant-based proteins. Thanks to their high saponin content, they keep blood sugar levels low and protect the cardiovascular system.

Good to know: If you want to avoid meat, lentils are the best choice. The legumes are a good alternative to animal protein sources. Try a lentil and spinach curry or the lentil curry according to Ottolengi.

2. Whole wheat bread

Do you love bread and don’t want to go without it while losing weight? Then choose the whole grain version – even for toast and rolls. They contain much more nutrients than white flour products. The shell of whole grains in particular contains important nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, iron and B vitamins.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is not only cheap and very nutritious, but it also keeps you full for a long time. The reason for this is their complex carbohydrates, which provide the body with energy and promote a feeling of satiety. They are a valuable source of proteins, unsaturated fatty acids and fiber, which stimulate metabolism and thus help you lose weight. Oatmeal also prevents muscle breakdown, which is also beneficial for losing weight. High muscle mass causes more calories to be burned, even when resting.

4. Quinoa

In contrast to pasta or rice, quinoa scores with complex carbohydrates, lots of fiber and an extra portion of protein. The Inca grain is also gluten-free and therefore ideal for allergy sufferers and people with intolerances. Quinoa tastes great cold as a salad, warm in curry or as porridge for breakfast. Here we will also tell you a few morning routines that will help you lose weight.

5. Berries

Whether raspberries, blackberries or blueberries: berries are among the healthiest foods ever. Compared to other types of fruit, they also have a low proportion of carbohydrates and few calories: they contain around 33 kilocalories per 100 grams. Berries are also superfoods because they contain important vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins C and K and manganese. We’ll tell you here which other foods are real beauty boosters!

6. Sweet potatoes

The sweet potato, which comes from South America, is one of the most popular foods in healthy cuisine. No wonder, because 100 g contains 24 grams of complex carbohydrates, lots of fiber, almost no fat and only 108 calories. Sweet potatoes also contain antioxidants, regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels, strengthen muscles and, with their high potassium content, are also real stress relievers. The orange-colored wild plant also has a lower glycemic index, which means that blood sugar levels do not rise as quickly and food cravings are prevented.

7. Buckwheat

Buckwheat is gluten-free and therefore well tolerated even by a sensitive stomach. It is also very rich in protein, antioxidants, minerals and fiber, which optimally stimulates the metabolism and thus supports the body in breaking down fat. Buckwheat can deacidify the body, causing inflammation and pain to subside more quickly. Tip: Bake your own bread from buckwheat – it tastes delicious and is also very healthy.

8. Whole wheat pasta

When it comes to pasta and spaghetti, you should choose whole grain versions that will help you lose weight: They keep you full for a long time because they are not that easy for your metabolism to break down. Whole grain products also have a high volume and make you feel full more quickly.

9. Apples

They are one of the best sources of carbohydrates to help you lose weight. Apples contain pectin, a fiber that is particularly filling and can prevent food cravings. They are also extremely healthy and contain vitamin C and antioxidants. An apple is suitable as a snack during a diet, but also tastes wonderful chopped up in a salad. Apple cider vinegar is also a natural detox agent that can help you lose weight.

10. Wild trip

To help you lose weight, you should always use whole grain rice. It keeps you full much longer than white rice, which causes blood sugar levels to rise too quickly. Wild rice also has twice as much protein as white rice and contains a particularly high amount of fiber and amino acids, which are important for building muscle, for example.