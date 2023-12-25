Lose weight without dieting by stimulating your bowel movements: dietitians change everything

#Lose #weight #dieting #stimulating #bowel #movements #dietitians #change

Shocking Revelation About How Your Body Loses Weight: It’s Possible to Lose Weight Without Dieting Thanks to Our Bowel Movements.

The struggle with the scale is common for many people. A new discovery may help you lose weight more easily: the secret lies in your bowel movements.

Bowel movements help you lose weight/ Sulmonaoggi.it

Losing weight isn’t impossible but it’s not that easy either. Most people who go on a diet give up after a while for two reasons: either they don’t see satisfactory results or the diet involves sacrifices and sacrifices that are too hard to continue. In fact, getting back into shape takes time and consistency.

The best way to lose weight is to rely on industry experts: a good nutritionist or a good dietician and a trained personal trainer who knows how to combine the right training with the diet. Recently a new discovery regarding bowel movements has highlighted that our intestines are also involved in weight loss processes. In some cases you can manage to lose weight even without dieting, just thanks to bowel movements.

This is how you lose weight through bowel movements

Bowel movements are essential for good health: having a regular bowel movement serves to expel waste and toxins from undigested food. Dietitians have revealed that our bowel movements can also make us lose weight.

The intestine is involved in weight loss/ Sulmonaoggi.it

According to doctors a healthy person should have bowel movements and, therefore, void a minimum of 1 up to a maximum of 3 times a day. In fact, not having a bowel movement every day can cause toxins to accumulate within the body. Excessive bowel movement, however, can cause dehydration and loss of important mineral salts such as magnesium and potassium.

The volume of our feces and their weight depends on what we eat: foods rich in fiber such as fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, for example, produce very bulky stools. Every time we go to the bathroom and relieve ourselves, we therefore eliminate the weight of feces from our body. But not only that: our bowel movements make us burn calories. So the more we go to the bathroom, the more calories we burn. In this sense, bowel movements help us lose weight.

However, one essential thing must be specified: when you evacuate – just like when you sweat – yes you only lose water and not body fat. So the weight on the scale certainly decreases but the amount of body fat we have does not decrease. Therefore it is not a real weight loss but only a weight loss due to the expulsion of liquids through the feces. The only way to truly lose weight and lose fat and not just fluids is to burn calories through a low-calorie diet and physical activity.