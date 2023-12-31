Loss of control: a pedestrian hit while trying to help

A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday evening while trying to help a person who had just lost control of their vehicle in Mont-Blanc, in the Laurentians.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Route 117, at kilometer 107 heading north, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The pedestrian, who came to help, was struck by a second vehicle traveling on Route 117. She was seriously injured and there are fears for her life. No other injuries were caused by the event.

Route 117 was closed between the entrance and exit for Mont-Blanc. A collision investigation police officer was dispatched to analyze the scene.

