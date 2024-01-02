Lot: One dead, a truck on fire, the A20 motorway cut for part of the day

#Lot #dead #truck #fire #A20 #motorway #cut #part #day

Par Pascal Pallas

Published on 2 Jan 24 at 7:00 updated on 2 Jan 24 at 5:15 p.m. See my news Follow News Lot

Update: traffic is restored on the A20

Since 3:30 p.m., traffic has been re-established in the direction of Paris, while it was able to resume at 4:30 p.m. in the direction of Toulouse. The refrigerated truck which had overturned on the tracks was raised and then evacuated. The damaged gantry was able to be dismantled and evacuated, communicates Vinci Autoroutes.

The year 2024 does not start under the best auspices on the A20 motorway and in the Lot department, Tuesday January 2, 2024.

And grave accident involving two vehicles caused thedeath of a person and its scale required a total closure of the highway in both directions of traffic, either in the direction of Paris or Toulouse, communicates Vinci Autoroute at Actu.fr.

Serious accident near Cuzance, between Gignac and Souillac

Just before 5:30 a.m., a refrigerated truck hit a light vehicle which was transporting another vehicle on a trailer. The circumstances remain to be determined. The two vehicles were traveling in the Brive-Toulouse direction, between Gignac and Souillac, at a height of Cuzance precisely.

The heavy goods vehicle lay down on the roadway. It hit the central reservation, then caught fire. The driver died of shock. The one in the car is seriously injured.

Mandatory outing to Martel and Souillac

This serious accident led to major traffic jams, quickly estimated at 3.5 kilometers. The vehicles caught in the trap are gradually evacuated through a service portal.

Vinci Autoroute, road equipment manager, immediately decided to close the highway in both directions of traffic and took the following measures to circumvent the difficulty:

– In the direction of Toulouse : compulsory exit and entry prohibited for all vehicles in Martel (n°54).

– In the direction of Paris : compulsory exit and entry prohibited for all vehicles in Souillac (n°55).

View tweet

Videos: currently on Actu

A road sign threatens to collapse

The highway may remain closed for several hours given the seriousness of the incident.

In its swerve, the truck hit a central electronic panel which allows variable messages to be given to motorists. One of those large signs that regularly overlooks the highway. The damaged sign threatens to collapse onto the road. It requires consolidation operations according to the highway manager, Vinci Autoroutes.

with David Saint-Sernin.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.