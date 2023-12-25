LOTO results 6/49, Joker 5/40, Sunday Luck, December 24. What are the winning numbers?

The Romanian Lottery announced the numbers drawn on Sunday, December 24, 2023, for Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 and Super Noroc.

Sunday, December 24 winning numbers

Lotto results from December 24, 2023:

Heart 6/49: 20, 22, 23, 18, 35, 5

Luck: 5 5 1 4 0 0 9

Joker: 19, 44, 21, 4, 22 + 14

Luck Plus: 4 8 8 0 0 3

Lotto 5/40: 33, 37, 40, 11, 23, 19

Super Luck: 2 2 6 3 4 5

Transfer to Lotto 6/49, in category I, of over 3 million euros

In Loto 6/49, a carryover amounting to over 15.90 million lei (over 3.20 million euros) is recorded in category I, and in Noroc a cumulative carryover amounting to over 7.21 million lei is at stake lei (over 1.45 million euros).

At Joker, in category I, a carryover worth over 20.38 million lei (over 4.10 million euros) is registered, and in category II, in the same game, there is a carryover worth of over 124,700 lei (over 25,100 euros).

In Lotto 5/40, a carryover amounting to over 42,100 lei is recorded in category I, and in category II, a carryover amounting to over 21,000 lei is at stake.

At Super Noroc, a carryover of over 99,400 lei (over 20,000 euros) is recorded in category I.

Prizes won in the Thursday 21st December draw

At the Noroc Plus draw on Thursday, December 21, the first category prize worth 184,603.36 lei was won. The lucky ticket was played at a lotto agency in Pitesti.

Also, in the Joker drawing of the same day, in category III, a lotto ticket played at an agency in Arad, brought the lucky winner a prize worth 54,745.72 lei.

