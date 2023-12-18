Lots of interest in Charles Dickens Christmas market in Asserbos

#Lots #interest #Charles #Dickens #Christmas #market #Asserbos

The Christmas market in the atmosphere of Charles Dickens in the Tivoli Outdoor Theater in the Asserbos was well attended today. “We did not count the visitors, but my impression is that there were more people than last year,” says Antoinette ter Haar of Theater Group Maria in Campis, the initiator.

Last year the Charles Dickens Christmas market was held for the first time. The organizers were like: oh, we’ll see. “We were completely overwhelmed that 2,000 visitors came. So we made it even bigger this year. With more bands and more stands,” says Ter Haar.

About fifteen members of the theater group wore Charles Dickens-style clothing. “There are very nice costumes. They are the wealthy. I am a maid myself. And there is also a tramp who only has one leg,” she laughs. The wanderer tries to warm his hands with a tea light. To warm up inside, he occasionally takes a sip of mulled wine.

Visitors are enthusiastic. “I already had the Charles Dickens Christmas market in Deventer. Nice that it is now also here in Assen,” says a woman. A man with a little boy in his arm finds the music very beautiful. His son made a Christmas piece.

For several years, Theater Group Maria in Campis has provided a stage in the Outdoor Theater Tivoli for local music and theater performances during the summer months. The organization proudly announces that another major play is planned for the summer of 2024, entitled: Department Store on Stilts. Preparations for this are now in full swing.