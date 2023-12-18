Lots of interest in Reve walk

On the occasion of Gerard Reve’s 100th birthday (December 14), the famous Reve walk was once again walked through Weert on Saturday, December 16, led by Dutch scholar Herman van Horen. A total of 27 participants from all over the country had registered for this walk.

In addition to the three memorial stones in the Weerter street scene (Stationsplein, Nieuwe Markt and Taverne De Munt) and in the impressive Martinus Church with the miraculous statue of Mary, the walkers reminisced at two special locations.

Exhibitions

A special exhibition was set up in the library with special pieces from the Reve collection that was created by Reve’s housemate Guus van Bladel and purchased by the city of Weert. In Museum W, walkers could view the photos taken in 1974 around the presentation of the knighthood to the Celebrated Writer of the City and Region. The former council chamber, now the heart of the museum, with work by well-known artists such as Dibbets and Tullemans, offered a pleasant ambiance for the continuous video presentation.

During the walk, Herman van Horen told countless anecdotes and recited several humorous poems. So there was a lot of laughter.

