Lots of snow today, especially in Limburg

#Lots #snow #today #Limburg

Snow fun in Vaals. Archive photo: Maria Nefkens

A snow zone will move across the south and especially the southeast of the country today. Most snow falls in South Limburg. Winter showers are moving over the northern coastal regions. Follow the developments in this snow blog.

Read the warning here and the Dutch weather forecast here.

11:40 Light snowfall in Limburg

Light snow is being observed in more and more places in Limburg. Follow the precipitation like a pro via I’m Weather.

11:30 Problems on the road in Wallonia

Roads in the Belgian province of Luxembourg are very slippery due to widespread icy conditions as rain freezes in many places. Transport company TEC has announced that their network in Luxembourg is completely shut down due to the winter weather and that there are no buses running. Code red applies in this province. Code orange applies to other provinces in Wallonia.

Trucks longer than 13 meters are not allowed on the road in some places after 1 p.m. The restriction applies to parts of the E42 and E25 highways. “The aim of this measure is to guarantee maximum safety for motorists and truck drivers, to facilitate gritting activities and also to keep traffic moving on regional roads,” reports the Walloon traffic authority CAR.

11:10 Extensive frost

It is freezing in the vast majority of the Netherlands. Only on the Wadden Islands and in the western coastal areas is the mercury often just above zero.

10:30 Snow showers move over the Wadden Islands

We are mainly looking at Limburg, but snow is also falling in the far north of the Netherlands at the moment.

10:00 code orange and red in neighboring countries

In Belgium, a significant amount of snow falls in many more places. It can also be icy for a while in the southeast of this country. This also applies to Luxembourg and parts of northern France and Germany. In these areas, at least code orange applies. Code red even applies in Luxembourg, the Belgian province of Luxembourg and large parts of Germany.

Frankfurt Airport, among others, warns of serious disruptions to air traffic today and tomorrow due to heavy snow and icy conditions. (Source: ANP)

Smoothness in southwestern Germany:

9:20 Radar may give precipitation too early

Below is the radar image from 9:20 am. The radar scans the sky at some height and the snowflakes still need some time to reach the ground. Also, some of the precipitation at the front boundary (northern side) of the precipitation area evaporates before it reaches the ground. So it may be the case in the coming hours that the precipitation radar indicates that something is already falling in your area, but it will then take another 15-20 minutes before it actually happens.

8:50 Snow in the south and southeast, a wintry shower in the north today

It will snow in the south of Limburg during the morning. This afternoon and evening it will snow in Limburg for a long time, creating a snow cover of several centimeters. Most snow falls in South Limburg, especially in the Limburg hills. It will also snow lightly in the southeast of Brabant this afternoon. A little snow falls temporarily in the Breda region and in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. The quantities (particularly in Limburg) in this ticket will only be reached at the end of the day.

It may become slippery today on the Wadden Islands, in Groningen, in Friesland and in parts of North Holland due to an occasional winter shower.

Tonight and tonight it will be dry from the northwest in North Brabant and Limburg. In the southeast of Limburg only at the very end of the night.

8:30 Local slippery conditions occur throughout the country

It can be slippery locally throughout the country due to snow residues or freezing of wet road sections.

Follow our national warning here.